Ridwan Kamil Reports Instagram Hack Following Affair Allegations

Jakarta. Former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil’s Instagram account appeared to be hacked on Friday, shortly after controversial claims emerged from adult magazine model and influencer Lisa Mariana, who said she bore a child from the prominent politician.

Two unusual posts appeared within minutes of each other on Ridwan Kamil’s verified Instagram account @ridwankamil, which boasts over 21 million followers.

“Sweet dreams, this is just the beginning from us,” one post read.

Another post stated, “Ridwan Kamil take responsibility, don't run,” without further explanation. Both cryptic messages fueled online speculation that the account may have been hacked.

The posts came not long after Lisa Mariana held a press conference in North Jakarta’s Kelapa Gading area, where she claimed that Ridwan Kamil once urged her to terminate a pregnancy after she informed him she was expecting his child.

“After I told Mr. RK I was pregnant, he asked me to have an abortion. He even gave me Rp 100 million ($5,900),” Lisa said during the media briefing on Friday.

Adult magazine model Lisa Mariana speaks during a press conference in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Gandhi Armansyah)

Lisa claimed she did not go through with the abortion and instead used the money to rent an apartment in East Jakarta.

The allegations come as Ridwan Kamil prepares to take a DNA test, a move his camp says will clear his name. The former governor has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed Lisa’s claims as “malicious slander” motivated by financial gain.

Later Friday evening, Ridwan Kamil confirmed that his account had been compromised.

“As of 7:20 p.m., I can no longer access my Instagram account @ridwankamil. I did not post anything today. I therefore conclude that my account has indeed been hacked by irresponsible individuals,” he stated in an official message from Bandung.

“The breach has been reported to Meta for recovery. In the meantime, I am not responsible for any posts, comments, or activities appearing on the account until Meta confirms that access has been restored to me and my team.”

“This hacking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of digital security and the protection of online identities,” he continued. “I ask for the public’s support and prayers and urge everyone to be cautious about information that cannot be independently verified.”

