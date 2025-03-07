Rights Activists Call for Probe into Ahmad Dhani’s Controversial Marriage Remarks

Jakarta. Women’s rights activists have condemned musician-turned-lawmaker Ahmad Dhani for his controversial remarks suggesting that foreign footballers should marry Indonesian women to produce homegrown talents, eliminating the need for naturalization procedures in the national football team.

The National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan) on Thursday urged the House of Representatives’ Honorary Council to summon and take action against Dhani, arguing that his statement was sexist, degrading to women, disrespectful to national dignity, and contained elements of racism.

“Komnas Perempuan strongly condemns Ahmad Dhani’s remarks. His statement reduces women to mere reproductive tools and sexual servants for their husbands,” said Andy Yentriyani, Chairwoman of Komnas Perempuan.

She emphasized that such sexist rhetoric contradicts Indonesia’s commitment to gender equality and justice. The country has ratified the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which requires public officials, including lawmakers, to avoid discriminatory actions and take concrete steps to eliminate gender-based discrimination. Additionally, gender equality is a key commitment under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Given that Ahmad Dhani’s statement potentially violates women’s rights, tarnishes the image of the House of Representatives, and undermines the credibility of Commission X, which also oversees education, Komnas Perempuan urges the House Honorary Council to take immediate action,” Andy added.

During a House hearing on Wednesday, Dhani proposed extending the naturalization process for football players to include those over 40 years old and widowers, suggesting they could marry Indonesian women to produce future football talents. He further suggested that if the naturalized player was Muslim, he should be allowed to marry up to four women.

