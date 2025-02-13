Rising ‘Run Away’ Trend: Gov't Prepares Frustrated Youth to Seek Jobs Abroad

Jakarta. Migrant Worker Protection (P2MI) Minister Abdul Kadir Karding, has urged young Indonesians to channel their frustrations over limited job opportunities into working abroad, responding to the rising "kabur aja dulu" (just run away first) trend on social media.

Karding acknowledged that the phenomenon reveals concerns among the younger generation but also sees it as an opportunity.

"If you feel like 'running away,' make sure it’s to work abroad. Instead of leaving without direction, we will help prepare you to work overseas," Karding said at the parliamentary complex in Senayan on Thursday.

He said the ministry is ready to equip young Indonesians with the necessary skills to compete in the global job market.

"We will enhance their capabilities, facilitate job placements, and ultimately enable them to earn an income that benefits both their families and the country," he added.

Karding explained that those who undergo training and acquire the required competencies will receive support in securing jobs abroad that match their expertise.

"Training is key. After that, we will place them in jobs suited to their skills," he said.

Indonesia’s open unemployment rate (TPT) stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, marking a 0.41 percentage point decrease from August 2023. However, youth unemployment remains a critical issue. The unemployment rate among the 15–24 age group was the highest, reaching 17.32 percent.

The "kabur aja dulu" trend has gained traction among young Indonesians, with many netizens sharing their experiences of working overseas and encouraging others to follow suit. The phenomenon is fueled by the perceived benefits of working abroad, including higher salaries and an improved quality of life.

One example is Dodi Romdani, the head of Sukamulya village in Purwadadi district, Ciamis, West Java, who recently resigned from his position to become an Indonesian migrant worker in Japan. His decision shows the allure of overseas job opportunities, even for those in stable leadership roles.

The government is planning to broaden its traditional migrant worker destinations in Asia and the Middle East to include up to 15 countries, particularly in Europe. The P2MI ministry aims to deploy 425,000 migrant workers this year.

