Monday, August 21, 2023
Rizky Febian, Anji Enliven Semesta Berpesta Palembang

BeritaSatu
August 21, 2023 | 8:32 am
Soloist Rizky Febian plays his best hits at Semesta Berpesta music festival in Palembang on Aug. 20, 2023. (B1 Photo/Yoke Firmansyah)
Soloist Rizky Febian plays his best hits at Semesta Berpesta music festival in Palembang on Aug. 20, 2023. (B1 Photo/Yoke Firmansyah)

Jakarta. Music festival Semesta Berpesta on Sunday wrapped up its Palembang edition with lively performances by singers Rizky Febian and Anji.

The second and last day of Semesta Berpesta Palembang also featured Salma Salsabil and Batas Senja. 

Anji captivated the crowd with “Dia” (‘Her’), among others. His performance of “Putus atau Terus” (‘Should We Break Up or Stay Together?’) also got the festival-goers at the Jakabaring Athletic Stadium emotional. 

Rizky Febian played 5 of his hits that night, including “Penantian Berharga” (‘Worth the Wait’) which he released in 2016. “Penantian Berharga” tells about how someone finally falls in love after being single for so long.

“Thank you, Palembang … for enlivening tonight’s Semesta Berpesta. Hopefully, I can come back here and see you guys once again,” Rizky Febian told the crowd.

Aside from live performances, Semesta Berpesta offered a myriad of food options so the crowd would not go hungry. There were also tons of game booths available at the venue. 

Semesta Berpesta previously stopped by Yogyakarta, Tangerang, Bekasi, Bandung, Bogor, and Medan. The music fest is planning to come to Malang on September 2-3. Rizky Febian will return for the Malang edition which is set to take place at UMM Dome. The line-up also includes Guyon Waton, Ziva Magnolya, and Mahalini, to name a few.

Rizky Febian, Anji Enliven Semesta Berpesta Palembang
