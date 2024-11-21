Romance Movie ‘Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film’ Wins 7 Citra Awards

Jakarta. Romantic drama “Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film” (‘Falling in Love Like in Movies’) bagged 7 of Citra awards, Indonesia’s equivalent to the Oscars, at the 2024 Indonesian Film Festival on Wednesday.

The movie’s Yandy Laurens got the best director award. The 35-year-old filmmaker also won the best original screenplay category.

Ringgo Agus Rahman -- who plays the protagonist Bagus -- bagged the best actor award. Nirina Zubir also took home the best actress award for playing Hana -- Bagus’ high school best friend.

The movie’s supporting actor Alex Abbad (Yoram) and actress Sheila Dara Aisha (Cheline) also became Citra award winners that evening. 

The film festival also declared "Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film" the winner of the “Best Picture” category.

Donne Maulana won the best theme song with “Bercinta lewat Kata” (‘Loving through Words’).

Producer Ernest Prakasa admitted that he did not expect for the movie to win that many awards, especially due to its black-and-white visuals.

“If a black-and-white movie can win 7 Citra awards, then I don’t know what would happen [if I produce] a color one,” Ernest told reporters that evening.

“Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film” follows Bagus, a screenwriter, who reunites with Hana, his high school friend and crush who is still grieving from the loss of her husband. Bagus wants to convince Hana to fall in love once again, just like in the movies.

Romance Movie 'Jatuh Cinta Seperti di Film-Film' Wins 7 Citra Awards
