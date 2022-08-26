Runners Gear Up for Maybank Marathon 2022

Maybank Marathon 2022 runner Harnady Wirya poses for the Jakarta Globe at Taman Bhagawan in Bali on Aug. 26, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bali. Dozens of Maybank Marathon 2022 runners on Friday collected their race packs —comprising a bib number, a wristband, and jerseys — at the picturesque Taman Bhagawan in Bali.

The runners' bibs vary in color depending on their race category.

For instance, the color yellow represents a marathon in which the course spans 42.195 kilometers. Those who run the 21.1-kilometer half marathon will get a red-colored bib. Maybank Marathon 2022 will give green bib numbers to 10K race participants.

Harnady Wirya was among the runners who picked up his bib number on Friday.

The 64-year-old man came all the way from Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) in Tangerang to run the half marathon in Bali. Harnady has spent the past three months preparing himself for the long-awaited road race.

“Every two days, I would run-walk for 20 kilometers from Tangerang to BSD,” Harnady told the Jakarta Globe.

10k race contestant Joko also stopped by Taman Bhagawan to collect his jersey. This year marked Joko’s second Maybank Marathon event since his first time in 2019.

“[The 10k running course] is challenging, but I'm here to have fun. And when it comes to training, I would simply jog every evening or on the weekend,” Joko told the Globe.

Maybank Marathon 2022 will take place on Sunday with Bali Safari & Marine Park in Gianyar as the starting line. Runners can still collect their race pack at Taman Bhagawan until Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

This year, Maybank Marathon drew almost 10,000 runners – about 40 percent of whom will participate in the half marathon. Followed by 10K runners who account for up to 38 percent of the participants.

A man takes a picture with his Maybank Marathon 2022 bib number at Taman Bhagawan in Bali on Aug. 26, 2022. The red-colored bib shows he will compete in the half marathon. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Runners relax on bean bags at Maybank Marathon 2022 race pack collection event at Taman Bhagawan in Bali on Aug. 26, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)