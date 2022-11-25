S. Korean National Arrested after Jakarta K-Pop Concert Canceled

in this undated photo, Indonesian immigration officials interrogate a South Korean citizen for alleged visa violation and fraud. (Photo courtesy of the Immigration Directorate)

Jakarta. The immigration office has arrested a South Korean citizen after he canceled a K-Pop concert in Jakarta two weeks ago without ticket refunds and unilaterally moved the schedule to January 2023.

The suspect, identified by his initials PJ, was detained for misusing his tourist visa, Immigration Director-General Widodo Ekatjahjana said in a statement on Friday.

The concert promoter has promised to present a number of Korean bands under the “We All Are One” concert but Indonesian fans were angry after it was canceled without confirmation if ticket buyers will get a refund.

Local event organizer Visi Musik Indonesia also has lodged a civil case against PJ claiming that they have worked to prepare the concert but have yet to be paid.

PJ reportedly entered Indonesia under the visa-on-arrival scheme which is meant for tourist visits only.

“I have ordered the immigration surveillance and law enforcement director to take firm actions according to the existing law in handling this case because many Indonesians have suffered damages after buying tickets,” Widodo said.

Earlier this week, immigration officials arrested four Korean citizens at a South Jakarta shopping mall for misusing their tourist visas. Investigation revealed that the four visitors were hired by PJ to work as a creative team on another project.

They conducted a talent show to be aired by a Korean TV network, according to the Immigration Office.

in this undated photo, for South Korean citizens in orange detainee suits are detained for alleged visa violation and fraud. (Photo courtesy of the Immigration Directorate)

Widodo said all the suspects could be charged with fraud.

“We are still investigating the case and questioning related parties. I call on the community to be cautious of fraud under the pretext of K-Pop concerts,” Widodo said.

PJ allegedly promised to feature a number of top Korean bands and artists for the concert at the Bung Karno Stadium supposedly on November 11-12.

On November 3, the government announced that the country’s biggest stadium cannot be used for any public event including music concerts until the conclusion of the U-20 World Cup from May 20-June 11 next year.