Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced

Jakarta. The government has officially set the dates for public holidays and collective leave for 2025 through a joint ministerial decree (SKB). The 2025 calendar includes 17 public holidays and 10 days of collective leave.

Collective leave, or cuti bersama, is a unique concept in Indonesia where the government designates specific non-public holiday dates as additional leave days for workers. These dates are often added to bridge public holidays with weekends, creating long weekends or extended holiday periods.

The decree, issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Manpower Ministry, and the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry, is listed under SKB No. 1017/2024, No. 2/2024, and No. 2/2024. The regulation aims to ensure efficiency in work schedules and to guide both public and private institutions in observing national holidays and collective leave.

Organizations and companies providing essential public services, such as hospitals, public health centers, utilities, telecommunications, firefighting, security, banking, and transportation, are required to assign staff during public holidays and collective leave periods. This ensures uninterrupted services for the public's benefit.

Complete List of Public Holidays in 2025

January 1 (Wednesday): New Year's Day 2025 January 27 (Monday): Isra Mikraj (The Night Journey and Ascension) of Prophet Muhammad January 29 (Wednesday): Chinese New Year 2576 March 29 (Saturday): Nyepi (Balinese Day of Silence, Saka New Year 1947) March 31-April 1 (Monday-Tuesday): Eid al-Fitr (1446 Hijri) April 18 (Friday): Good Friday April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday May 1 (Thursday): International Labor Day May 12 (Monday): Vesak Day (2569 BE) May 29 (Thursday): Ascension of Jesus Christ June 1 (Sunday): Pancasila Day June 6 (Friday): Eid al-Adha (1446 Hijri) June 27 (Friday): Islamic New Year (1447 Hijri) August 17 (Sunday): Independence Day September 5 (Friday): Prophet Muhammad's Birthday December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day

Collective Leave Dates in 2025

January 28 (Tuesday): Chinese New Year March 28 (Friday): Nyepi April 2, 3, 4, 7 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday): Eid al-Fitr May 13 (Tuesday): Vesak Day May 30 (Friday): Ascension of Jesus Christ June 9 (Monday): Eid al-Adha December 26 (Friday): Christmas

The announcement allows Indonesians, and even foreign tourists, to plan their vacations and holidays effectively, while businesses can prepare for adjusted schedules. For companies in essential services, early planning will be crucial to maintaining operations during these designated dates.

