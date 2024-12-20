Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced

Swastika Swasikananda
December 20, 2024 | 10:08 pm
SHARE
A convoy of vehicles carries people along Mas Mansyur Street in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, to celebrate the last day of Ramadan and welcome Eid al-Fitr, the biggest holiday for Indonesian Muslims, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
A convoy of vehicles carries people along Mas Mansyur Street in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, to celebrate the last day of Ramadan and welcome Eid al-Fitr, the biggest holiday for Indonesian Muslims, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The government has officially set the dates for public holidays and collective leave for 2025 through a joint ministerial decree (SKB). The 2025 calendar includes 17 public holidays and 10 days of collective leave.

Collective leave, or cuti bersama, is a unique concept in Indonesia where the government designates specific non-public holiday dates as additional leave days for workers. These dates are often added to bridge public holidays with weekends, creating long weekends or extended holiday periods.

The decree, issued by the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Manpower Ministry, and the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry, is listed under SKB No. 1017/2024, No. 2/2024, and No. 2/2024. The regulation aims to ensure efficiency in work schedules and to guide both public and private institutions in observing national holidays and collective leave.

Organizations and companies providing essential public services, such as hospitals, public health centers, utilities, telecommunications, firefighting, security, banking, and transportation, are required to assign staff during public holidays and collective leave periods. This ensures uninterrupted services for the public's benefit.

Advertisement

Complete List of Public Holidays in 2025

  1. January 1 (Wednesday): New Year's Day 2025
  2. January 27 (Monday): Isra Mikraj (The Night Journey and Ascension) of Prophet Muhammad
  3. January 29 (Wednesday): Chinese New Year 2576
  4. March 29 (Saturday): Nyepi (Balinese Day of Silence, Saka New Year 1947)
  5. March 31-April 1 (Monday-Tuesday): Eid al-Fitr (1446 Hijri)
  6. April 18 (Friday): Good Friday
  7. April 20 (Sunday): Easter Sunday
  8. May 1 (Thursday): International Labor Day
  9. May 12 (Monday): Vesak Day (2569 BE)
  10. May 29 (Thursday): Ascension of Jesus Christ
  11. June 1 (Sunday): Pancasila Day
  12. June 6 (Friday): Eid al-Adha (1446 Hijri)
  13. June 27 (Friday): Islamic New Year (1447 Hijri)
  14. August 17 (Sunday): Independence Day
  15. September 5 (Friday): Prophet Muhammad's Birthday
  16. December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day

Collective Leave Dates in 2025

  1. January 28 (Tuesday): Chinese New Year
  2. March 28 (Friday): Nyepi
  3. April 2, 3, 4, 7 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Monday): Eid al-Fitr
  4. May 13 (Tuesday): Vesak Day
  5. May 30 (Friday): Ascension of Jesus Christ
  6. June 9 (Monday): Eid al-Adha
  7. December 26 (Friday): Christmas

The announcement allows Indonesians, and even foreign tourists, to plan their vacations and holidays effectively, while businesses can prepare for adjusted schedules. For companies in essential services, early planning will be crucial to maintaining operations during these designated dates.

Tags:
#Tourism #Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced

 The 2025 calendar includes 17 public holidays and 10 days of collective leave.
Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue

 The excise tax on sweet beverages (MBDK) is projected to generate Rp 6.25 trillion in revenue, according to LPEM FEB UI.
Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6

 The Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) will begin on Jan. 6, 2025, a slight delay from the original start date of Jan. 2.
BNI Works with Creditors to Ensure Sritex’s Continuity After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected
Business 2 hours ago

BNI Works with Creditors to Ensure Sritex’s Continuity After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected

 BNI pledged to help coordinate with other creditors to keep Sritex operational after the Supreme Court rejected its bankruptcy appeal.
Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Subsidized Fertilizer for Merauke Farmers
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Subsidized Fertilizer for Merauke Farmers

 The subsidized fertilizer distribution aims to help turn Merauke into the national and regional food barn.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
1
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
2
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
3
"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila
4
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
5
Energy Minister Bahlil Rejects Freeport’s Copper Concentrate Export Request
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED