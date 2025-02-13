Save the Dates: Semesta Berpesta 2025 Set to Rock Six Indonesian Cities

Mita Amalia Hapsari
April 29, 2025 | 1:34 pm
BTV Director Surya Hadiwinata speaks to the media at the BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 Press Conference, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)
BTV Director Surya Hadiwinata speaks to the media at the BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 Press Conference, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)

Jakarta. After thrilling thousands in previous years, BTV’s signature music festival Semesta Berpesta is set to return in 2025 with a bigger, bolder celebration under the theme “Sound of the Universe.”

Kicking off on May 17, the festival will travel to six major cities across Indonesia, culminating in a grand finale in Jakarta this August. The event will combine music, culture, and culinary experiences in an all-day festival format.

“This is the third year BTV is organizing Semesta Berpesta. So far, we’ve toured 24 cities, and this year we’re heading to six more,” said BTV Director Surya Hadiwinata during the official press conference on Tuesday.

The festival is presented in collaboration with Astra Group, the main sponsor, supporting the excitement in every host city.

BTV Semesta Berpesta Jakarta Kicks Off with Yura Yunita, Mahalini, and Juicy Luicy
Jazz band Maliq & DEssentials perform at BTV Semesta Berpesta at Senayan sports complex in Jakarta, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

The 2025 lineup features top Indonesian acts, including Wali, Ronny Parulian, Idgitaf, Juicy Luicy, Stevan Pasaribu, Nidji, Nyoman Paul, and many more. They will perform on the Galactic Soundstage, a visually immersive setup inspired by outer space, equipped with cutting-edge holograms, interactive LED displays, and dazzling visual effects.

But Semesta Berpesta 2025 is more than just a concert, it’s a full-day celebration. Attendees can join:

  • “Moving the Orbit”, a high-energy sportainment session.

  • “Universe of Culture”, a mini-stage featuring traditional and modern music and dance performances from across the archipelago.

  • “Universe in Taste”, a culinary zone serving a wide array of Indonesian dishes.

“This year, Semesta Berpesta is more than a music festival, we want to create a cosmic harmony that unites sound, culture, people, and national creativity in these six cities,” said Hadiwinata.

2025 Tour Schedule:

  • Palembang – May 17

  • Bandung – June 14

  • Bogor – June 21

  • Malang – July 5

  • Yogyakarta – July 19

  • Jakarta – August 9–10

Hadiwinata also called on residents in and around these cities to join the festivities and experience the best of pop culture and creative expression in a spectacular setting.

The event will also highlight and support the music industry, MSMEs, and the broader creative economy, with 120 MSMEs invited to participate.

Tickets are available now via Goers and Tiket.com. For the latest updates, follow the official Instagram account @semestaberpesta.

BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 is organized by BTV, part of the B Universe media group, which also includes BeritaSatu, Jakarta Globe, Investor Daily, and other leading media platforms.

#Music #Lifestyle
