SBY, 35 Artists Release ‘Save Our World’ Music Video for Climate Action

Jakarta. Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), along with 35 Indonesian artists across generations, have collaborated to release a music video titled “Save Our World.”

The “Save Our World” music video is part of an initiative by The Yudhoyono Institute (TYI) to promote environmental preservation through arts and culture. The project aims to reach a wide audience and inspire real actions to protect the planet, for both present and future generations.

TYI Director Mira Permatasari announced that the music video will be released on the evening of Tuesday, July 1st, at the Djakarta Theater XXI Ballroom in Central Jakarta.

“Save Our World” is a song written by Mr. SBY in 2010 after attending the International Conference on Climate Change and Forest Preservation in Oslo, Norway,” said Mira.

Mira also explained that, after more than a decade later, the song is being released as a music video with a new arrangement. “This latest version will feature a live performance by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono & Friends, a collaboration between SBY and 35 Indonesian artists from various generations and genres,” she said.

Among the participating singers and musicians are the late Titiek Puspa, Ernie Djohan, Titiek Sandhora, Vina Panduwinata, Yuni Shara, Sandhy Sondoro, Ita Purnamasari, Joy Tobing, Edo Kondologit, Saykoji, Tantri Shalindri (Kotak), Andy /rif, Ariyo Wahab, Novia Bachmid, and many others.

The involvement of these artists reinforces the intergenerational spirit of advocating for environmental conservation. The event will also be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of The Yudhoyono Institute starting at 7:30 p.m.

