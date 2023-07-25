Tuesday, July 25, 2023
'See You in Medan': Semesta Berpesta to Resume Concert

July 25, 2023 | 8:53 am
Soloist Rizky Febian performs at Semesta Berpesta music festival in Bogor on June 24, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)
Soloist Rizky Febian performs at Semesta Berpesta music festival in Bogor on June 24, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta has recently announced the line-up for its upcoming Medan edition with top Indonesian soloists such as Rizky Febian and Marion Jola set to play in the event.

Other performers also include pop-rock band Armada and soloist Anji.

The Medan edition, which is scheduled for July 29-30, will also have local musicians Chintya Gabriella, Gok Malau, Rony Parulian, and Anggis Devaki performing. Medan also became Semesta Berpesta’s fifth stop.

“ We have met thousands of festival-goers in the cities that we have been in. The Medan people’s enthusiasm is incredible. See you guys on July 29-30,” Tomi Defantri, the chief executive officer at the event’s promotor RAM Entertainment, said.

Festival-goers not only get to enjoy the music, but Semesta Berpesta also has tons of game shows and food in store for the audience members. After Medan, this music festival will tour other cities such as Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Solo, Karawang, Malang, Palembang, and Jakarta.

“To all the music, fashion, and culinary enthusiasts in Medan, we will surely have a good time with this line-up. We hope we will see memorable enthusiasm in every city we go to,” Tomi said.

The Semesta Berpesta Medan will take place in ex Polonia airport grounds in Medan, North Sumatra. Tickets are available on ticketing platforms Goers, Tiket.com, and Loket.com. 

Pre-sale price starts from Rp 100,000 (around $7) for a one-day pass. A two-day pass costs Rp 175,000 on pre-sale. Regular one-day passes cost Rp 150,000 each, while the price for a two-day pass is Rp 250,000.
 

