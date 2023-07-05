Semesta Berpesta Bekasi Edition Ends on High Note

Bekasi. Music fest Semesta Berpesta over the weekend closed its Bekasi edition with performances by rock band D’Masiv and singer Lyodra, among others.

D’Masiv got the crowd to sing along to their songs. The group’s Cinta Ini Membunuhku (‘This Love is Killing Me’) was also on the setlist. D’Masiv admitted that they had just come back from their Banjarmasin tour, but Semesta Berpesta crowd’s enthusiasm boosted their energy.

“We have just landed. Of course, we would be tired, but once we are on stage and see how the audience have fun, we immediately forget about all that fatigue,” D’Masiv vocalist Rian said shortly after his Semesta Berpesta performance at Summarecon Mall Bekasi, as reported by Beritasatu.

Lyodra wows the crowd with her performance at Semesta Berpesta Bekasi on June 11, 2023. (B1 Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Lyodra also surprised the Semesta Berpesta crowd that night by taking one of the festival-goers on stage.

Advertisement

“Anyone here is feeling blue because they have been cheated on? Anyone here is still thinking of their ex? Let’s sing together now,” the singer told the audience.

Lyodra then called festival-goer Ridho who admitted that he had just broken up with his girlfriend. Ridho even sang his heart out to Lyodra’s ‘Ego’ and even shed a tear.

“Don’t cry. You have to be strong! Show her that she made a mistake by breaking up with you,” Lyodra told Ridho.

Lyodra and D’Masiv were not the only performers that night. Soloist Ardhito Pramono and DJ Hura Hura Club entertained the crowd. After playing at the Tangerang edition, indie group Fourtwnty returned to Semesta Berpesta to wrap up the festival in Bekasi.

Indie group Fourtwnty performs at Semesta Berpesta at Summarecon Mall Bekasi on June 12, 2023. (B1 Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Bekasi is not the last stop for Semesta Berpesta. The colossal music fest will also stop by other major cities, including Bandung, Bogor, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Solo, Banjarmasin, Medan, Balikpapan, Palembang, and Jakarta. Follow @ semestaberpesta on Instagram for more updates.

Read More: Mahalini Showers Semesta Berpesta Crowd with Sad Love Songs

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: