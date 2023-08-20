Semesta Berpesta Gets Palembang in a Festive Mood

Jakarta. Colossal music festival Semesta Berpesta is making a stop at Palembang in South Sumatera this weekend with performances by pop band Wali and Indonesian Idol alumni Nabila Taqiyyah, to name a few.

The event is taking place at Jakabaring Athletic Stadium with dangdut singer Ligea Rizkia Putri as the opening act. She asked one of the festival-goers to come up on stage to sing together. Ligea also got the crowd excited by having the viral song “Rungkad” on her setlist.

The second performer of the day, Nabila Taqiyyah, received tons of love from the crowd with a fan even giving her some flowers. She also went down the stage to greet the audience.

Wali rocked the house with their best hits, among others, “Aku Bukan Bang Toyib” (‘I’m Not Bang Toyib’). Bang Toyib is a term for men who work away from their families but never come back home. The 2011 song tells about a man trying to convince his wife to wait for his return.

“Everybody make some noise!” Wali’s vocalist Faank told the festival-goers.

“Put your hands up in the air. Let’s dance together!” Faank said.

Pop group Kangen Band is set to close the first day of Semesta Berpesta Palembang. Followed by an exciting line-up comprising Rizky Febian, Salma Salsabil, Anji, and Batas Senja on the second day. Festival-goers can also try out the games and grab a bite at the many food stalls available in the venue.

According to B-Universe business director Melly Marliani, the two-day Semesta Berpesta Palembang offers a total of 20,000 tickets, with 10,000 tix available on each day.

“This is something that the people in South Sumatera, particularly Palembang, really look forward to,” Melly told Beritasatu.

