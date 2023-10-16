Semesta Berpesta Wraps Up 12-City Tour in Ancol

Jakarta. Thousands of music enthusiasts flocked to Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta over the weekend for the grand finale of the two-day music festival, Semesta Berpesta. This marked the end of an impressive tour that spanned 12 cities across Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan.

Initiated by B-Universe Media Holdings and RAM Entertainment, Semesta Berpesta stood out as one of the most colossal music festivals the country has ever witnessed.

A fashion model walks on the stage during the Semesta Berpesta music festival at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)

The festival, which kicked off in late May, offered live entertainment for families, featuring performances by top singers and bands, alongside fashion shows and fun games.

What made this festival truly unique was its duration. Each show day lasted a staggering 12 hours, and tickets were made available at affordable prices.

Singer Yura Yunita performs at the colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)

The event aimed to cater to a wide audience, offering a diverse range of musical acts and entertainment options.

Legendary band Kahitna had the honor of closing the festival, delivering a memorable performance filled with hits from the 1990s, including "Tak Tergantikan" (Irreplaceable) and "Tak Sebebas Merpati" (Not as Free as A Dove).

Veteran singing group Kahitna performs at the colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)

Kahitna's lead singer, Hedi Yunus, expressed gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd, saying, "You all are amazing. You keep singing with us every time we perform at Semesta Berpesta. Thank you for your support of Indonesian music."

Despite the loss of co-singer Carlo Saba, who passed away due to a heart attack in April, Kahitna remains committed to their music. Hedi shared their dedication to fulfilling Carlo's dreams.

Singer Rony Parulian performs at the colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)

Sunday's lineup also featured performances by Maliq & D'Essentials, Yura Yunita, and Rony Parulian.

The previous day, rock band Vierratale and solo singers such as Ziva Magnolya, Elma Dae, Janita Gabriela, Meiska, Kim, and Raisa also attracted a massive audience.

Famous singer Raisa performs at the colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Enggartiasto Lukita, the Executive Chairman of B-Universe, stressed the importance of supporting the national music industry, emphasizing that Semesta Berpesta served this purpose. He assured fans that the colossal music festival would return next year following its successful debut.

Concert-goers attend the colossal music fest Semesta Berpesta at Ancol Amusement Park in North Jakarta, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

