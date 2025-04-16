Senior Lawyer Hotma Sitompoel Passes Away After Illness

Jakarta. Prominent lawyer Hotma Sitompoel passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68 at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) in Central Jakarta after several days of intensive care for complications from multiple illnesses.

His passing was confirmed by family spokesperson Philipus Sitepu, who said Hotma had been battling serious health issues. “We inform you with great sorrow that Hotma Sitompoel passed away today at 11:15 a.m. at RSCM. His body will be taken to a funeral home in the Antasari area of South Jakarta,” Sitepu told reporters.

Despite the medical team’s best efforts, Hotma could not recover.

Born on November 30, 1956, in Tanah Karo, North Sumatra, Hotma was regarded as one of Indonesia’s most influential legal figures. He earned both his undergraduate and master’s degrees in law from the University of Indonesia, and also studied at Gadjah Mada University. His legal career began at the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta), where he was mentored by the legendary advocate Adnan Buyung Nasution.

Advertisement

Hotma gained prominence for handling high-profile and controversial cases. He founded Hotma Sitompoel & Associates and co-founded LBH Mawar Saron, both of which became respected institutions in Indonesia’s legal landscape.

Over the years, he served as legal counsel in numerous landmark cases, including those involving public figures such as former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) and in several major corporate disputes.

His influence extended into the political arena. In the 2024 presidential election, Hotma was a senior legal advisor to the Anies Baswedan–Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) campaign, serving on its National Legal Team alongside other legal experts.

Outside the courtroom, Hotma was a familiar name in both celebrity and political circles. He was the stepfather of Bams, the former lead vocalist of the band Samsons, and had familial ties to politician-lawyer Ruhut Sitompul. His personal life, including a widely publicized divorce, often attracted media attention.

Hotma Sitompoel leaves behind a legacy in Indonesian legal history as a fierce advocate, reformer, and mentor to many young lawyers.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: