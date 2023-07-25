Sheila on 7 Stands in after The 1975 Cancels Jakarta Concert

Jakarta. Indonesian pop band Sheila-on-7 stepped in as a replacement for British band The 1975 at the Jakarta music fest over the weekend. The latter canceled their scheduled performance following a controversial stunt in Malaysia.

The Malaysian government was angered by The 1975's lead singer, Matty Healy, who openly criticized the country's anti-gay law and provocatively kissed a male bandmate during their concert in Kuala Lumpur the day before.

This resulted in the band being permanently banned from performing in Malaysia.

Shortly after the incident, The 1975 announced the cancellation of their shows in Jakarta and Taipei.

“The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with scheduled shows,” it said in a statement.

Originally set to perform on Sunday and close the three-day We The Fest concert at the Senayan Sport Complex in Jakarta, The 1975's absence was compensated by a spectacular performance from Sheila-on-7.

The Indonesian band entertained their fans with many hit songs such as "Bila Kau Tak di Sampingku" (If You Aren’t Beside Me), "Seberapa Pantas" (Question My Worth), "Dan" (And), and "Lapang Dada" (Big Heart).

“It’s our pleasure to perform in We The Fest 2023, I hope you enjoy watching Sheila On 7 again,” lead singer Duta Modjo greeted the fans.

He humorously addressed rumors that he would kiss bandmate Muhammad Duta during the show, stating that it wouldn't happen.

Sheila-on-7's 45-minute performance received praise from fellow musicians and fans.

Barausara band's frontman, Massardi, complimented their ability to keep the audience calm and upbeat, while Franki Indrasmoro from Naif band expressed their admiration for how well Sheila-on-7 stood in for the main band who canceled the show.

