Shin Tae Yong Debuts in Acting After Coaching Career Ends

Elan Suherlan
January 20, 2025 | 6:38 pm
SHARE
Shin Tae Yong while acting in the movie Ghost Soccer in Subang, West Java. (Beritasatu/Elan Suherlan)
Shin Tae Yong while acting in the movie Ghost Soccer in Subang, West Java. (Beritasatu/Elan Suherlan)

Jakarta. After being dismissed as head coach of the Indonesian National Football Team, Shin Tae Yong has taken an unexpected step into the film industry.

Shin was spotted on Sunday filming for Ghost Soccer in Kampung Cikaruncang, Cisalak District, Subang Regency, West Java. The movie, starring Samuel Rizal and Fajar Nugra, features Shin Tae Yong in a cameo role as a coach who motivates a village football team.

Explaining his decision to join the project, Shin Tae Yong said that it was his way of showing gratitude to the Indonesian people for their support during his tenure as the national team coach. The film, he said, serves as a platform to continue advocating for youth football development in Indonesia.

“Since this film focuses on football, I’m happy to contribute. The focus remains on developing youth football in Indonesia. I hope this inspires people to love football and support the next generation,” Shin said on Sunday.

This marks Shin Tae Yong’s acting debut, an experience he described as both thrilling and nerve-wracking. His participation on set impressed co-stars like Fajar Nugra and Berliana Lovel, who praised the coach for his humility and sense of humor.

“At first, I couldn’t believe Coach Shin Tae Yong would join the shoot. He’s very down-to-earth and funny. I’m proud to share the screen with him,” Fajar said. Berliana also shared her amazement at working with the South Korean coach.

“He’s incredibly kind and humble. It’s like a dream to be in a film with Shin Tae Yong,” Berliana said.

In a YouTube interview on Monday, Shin shared his thoughts on acting, comparing it to his football career. “This is something new for me. I’ve done commercials before, but acting in a movie is an entirely new and exciting experience,” he said.

However, he said that coaching remains more challenging. “As a head coach, the responsibilities are far greater. In acting, you can redo a scene, but in football, the results and pressure are immediate and immense,” he explained.

Ghost Soccer tells the story of a village football team striving to defeat an elite club with the help of the ghost of a football legend. Shin Tae Yong’s cameo is expected to draw public interest and inspire young Indonesians to embrace football.

Shin’s involvement in the film follows his dismissal by the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) on Jan. 6, a decision that stirred controversy among football fans. Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert was appointed to replace him.

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Wake Up and Spend More on Defense, Macron Tells Europe as Trump Takes Office
News 31 minutes ago

Wake Up and Spend More on Defense, Macron Tells Europe as Trump Takes Office

 “Who would have thought a year ago that Greenland would be at the center of political and strategic debates? That’s the way it is.”
Trump Sworn in as 47th President After Unprecedented Comeback
News 43 minutes ago

Trump Sworn in as 47th President After Unprecedented Comeback

 Trump is the first person convicted of a felony — for falsifying business records related to hush money payments — to serve as president.
Minister Satryo Denies Allegations of Abuse Amid Employee Protests at the Higher Education Ministry
News 6 hours ago

Minister Satryo Denies Allegations of Abuse Amid Employee Protests at the Higher Education Ministry

 Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro addresses employee protests over staff reshuffles and allegations of mistreatment.
Trump Returns to Power, Promising Sweeping Changes in Washington
News 6 hours ago

Trump Returns to Power, Promising Sweeping Changes in Washington

 Donald Trump returns as the 47th U.S. president, overcoming unprecedented challenges to reclaim the White House.
Prabowo Lauds Cabinet Teamwork Behind 80.9% Approval Rating in First 100 Days
News 7 hours ago

Prabowo Lauds Cabinet Teamwork Behind 80.9% Approval Rating in First 100 Days

 President Prabowo Subianto credited his administration's unity and tireless work for achieving an 80.9% public satisfaction rating.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Jakarta Governor’s Regulation on Polygamy Sparks Public Debate
3
Former West Java Councilor Abducted in Myanmar
4
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
5
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED