Shin Tae Yong Debuts in Acting After Coaching Career Ends

Jakarta. After being dismissed as head coach of the Indonesian National Football Team, Shin Tae Yong has taken an unexpected step into the film industry.

Shin was spotted on Sunday filming for Ghost Soccer in Kampung Cikaruncang, Cisalak District, Subang Regency, West Java. The movie, starring Samuel Rizal and Fajar Nugra, features Shin Tae Yong in a cameo role as a coach who motivates a village football team.

Explaining his decision to join the project, Shin Tae Yong said that it was his way of showing gratitude to the Indonesian people for their support during his tenure as the national team coach. The film, he said, serves as a platform to continue advocating for youth football development in Indonesia.

“Since this film focuses on football, I’m happy to contribute. The focus remains on developing youth football in Indonesia. I hope this inspires people to love football and support the next generation,” Shin said on Sunday.

This marks Shin Tae Yong’s acting debut, an experience he described as both thrilling and nerve-wracking. His participation on set impressed co-stars like Fajar Nugra and Berliana Lovel, who praised the coach for his humility and sense of humor.

“At first, I couldn’t believe Coach Shin Tae Yong would join the shoot. He’s very down-to-earth and funny. I’m proud to share the screen with him,” Fajar said. Berliana also shared her amazement at working with the South Korean coach.

“He’s incredibly kind and humble. It’s like a dream to be in a film with Shin Tae Yong,” Berliana said.

In a YouTube interview on Monday, Shin shared his thoughts on acting, comparing it to his football career. “This is something new for me. I’ve done commercials before, but acting in a movie is an entirely new and exciting experience,” he said.

However, he said that coaching remains more challenging. “As a head coach, the responsibilities are far greater. In acting, you can redo a scene, but in football, the results and pressure are immediate and immense,” he explained.

Ghost Soccer tells the story of a village football team striving to defeat an elite club with the help of the ghost of a football legend. Shin Tae Yong’s cameo is expected to draw public interest and inspire young Indonesians to embrace football.

Shin’s involvement in the film follows his dismissal by the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) on Jan. 6, a decision that stirred controversy among football fans. Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert was appointed to replace him.

