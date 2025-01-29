Should Social Media Be Restricted for Kids? Indonesia Joins Global Effort to Protect Children Online

Jakarta. The internet has become an essential part of modern life, as vital as food and clothing, connecting people around the world. It serves as a platform for social media, where information circulates rapidly, and access is available to anyone—including children.

As of 2024, the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association (APJII) reported that internet usage in Indonesia has reached 221 million people, which accounts for 79.5 percent of the total population. Meanwhile, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) reveals that 12.27 percent of internet users are between the ages of 5 and 12. A 2021 study by Neurosensum also found that 87 percent of Indonesian children are introduced to social media before the age of 13. UNICEF reported that 89 percent of Indonesian children use the internet daily for an average of 5 hours and 24 minutes.

According to BPS 2024 statistics, 61.65 percent of students use the internet primarily for social media, while only 27.53 percent use it for online learning activities.

In response to these alarming trends, Indonesian officials are considering new policies that would restrict children’s access to social media platforms. Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid recently announced that the government is drafting regulations aimed at restricting social media use for those under 16 years old. This policy aims to protect the younger generation from the potential harms of inappropriate online content.

“We have discussed this matter with President Prabowo Subianto, who supports this initiative for the future of Indonesia’s children,” Hafid said after meeting with the president at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, Elementary and Middle Education Minister Abdul Mu’ti raised concerns about the excessive use of gadgets, calling it a barrier to deep thinking and problem-solving skills among children. He pointed out that the phenomenon, which he referred to as "scroll culture," contributed to a superficial approach to learning.

“We have a culture where children only skim headlines without understanding the content. As a result, they lack critical thinking skills and struggle to think long-term when faced with life’s challenges,” Mu'ti told BTV.

While Mu'ti emphasized that his ministry does not oppose the use of technology, he advocates for its responsible and effective use, particularly in the context of education.

In a related proposal, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifah Fauzi suggested reducing the frequency of gadget use among students. Fauzi proposed that schools revert to manual assignments, similar to practices before the COVID-19 pandemic. This approach, she believes, would foster better communication between schools and parents and improve the quality of learning.

“By reducing gadget dependency, we can enhance direct interaction between students, teachers, and parents, which will positively impact students’ development,” Fauzi said on Jan. 21.

She also emphasized that gadgets should serve as supporting tools, not primary media, for educational activities.

Global Efforts to Regulate Children’s Access to Digital Platforms

Indonesia is not the first country to propose age restrictions on social media access. Other nations have already implemented similar regulations to safeguard the well-being of young people.

In Australia, the government announced in November 2024 that children under 16 would be banned from using social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. This measure is designed to mitigate exposure to harmful content that could negatively impact children’s development.

Neighboring Vietnam has also implemented restrictions on digital devices. Under Decree 147, children are limited to 3 hours of online gaming per day, and identity verification is required to prevent misuse of digital platforms.

In China, the government has taken drastic steps by banning the use of digital devices by children between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Additionally, teenagers aged 16 to 18 are limited to a maximum of 2 hours of screen time per day.

France and Germany have also introduced laws requiring parental consent for children under 15 and 16, respectively, to access online services and social media platforms.

Public Support for Age Restrictions

The Indonesian government’s proposal to limit children’s access to social media has received widespread support from the public. Leona, a mother from Bekasi, believes it is essential to protect children from the harmful effects of social media content.

“I wholeheartedly agree with this initiative. It would be great if social media usage were restricted to those 15 years and older,” Leona said in a conversation in Sudirman, Jakarta, recently.

She pointed out the challenges that parents, especially working parents, face in monitoring their children’s online activities. With the overwhelming amount of unfiltered content on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter, she feels a limit on access is crucial.

Rudi, a resident of Jakarta, also welcomed the proposed age restrictions, likening the regulation to age restrictions for films in cinemas.

“Social media content can be harmful, and just as we regulate films by age, we should do the same with online platforms to protect children,” Rudi added.

Celebrities have also voiced their support for the proposed regulations. Ria Ricis, a popular YouTuber and mother, said she does not allow her child to have a social media account.

“I don’t let my child have social media. It’s important for her development that she isn’t exposed to it yet,” Ricis shared, highlighting her preference for non-digital activities for her child.

Monitoring and Supervision by Parents and Teachers

Retno Listyarti, Head of the Expert Council of the Indonesian Federation of Teachers’ Unions (FSGI), underscored the critical role of parents and teachers in supervising children’s use of social media. According to Retno, raising children in the digital age requires a collaborative approach between educators and parents.

“The world is changing, and parents and teachers need to keep learning. To monitor their children effectively, parents and teachers should be on the same social media platforms as their children and be their friends,” Listyarti said in an interview with Beritasatu.com.

She also warned of the risks children face online, including cyberbullying and sexual predators who often initiate contact through social media.

Heru Sutadi, a technology analyst and Executive Director of the ICT Institute, called for clear regulations regarding the minimum age for creating social media accounts. He argued that the government needs to enforce existing rules to ensure social media platforms are properly regulated.

“Currently, some platforms have minimum age requirements, but violations continue. The government needs to ensure these regulations are followed,” Sutadi explained.

In addition to age limits, Sutadi warned about the importance of regulating the types of content accessible to young users.

“Parents must take an active role in deciding whether their children should use social media and help them navigate the digital space,” Sutadi concluded.

