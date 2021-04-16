Singapore Airlines to Restart Daily Flights to Bali on Feb 16

Jakarta. Singapore Airlines, the country flag carrier, will restart daily commercial flights between Singapore and Bali starting on February 16, the airline said in a recent statement.

"The resumption of daily flights to Bali is part of [Singapore Airlines]' long-term commitment to grow Indonesia's tourism industry," Alvin Seah, Singapore Airlines' general manager for Indonesia," said in a statement on Friday.

The statement came after Indonesia and Singapore agreed to allow fully vaccinated people to travel freely between the city-state and the islands of Batam and Bintan early this week, as part of Southeast Asia's largest economy to reinvigorate its tourism industry.

"[Singapore Airlines] passenger network currently covers 64 destinations in 34 countries, and we will do our best to promote Indonesia. Our services to Denpasar and Jakarta will continue to provide flexibility to our customers who wish to travel to and from Indonesia," Seah said.

The airline would deploy a Boeing B787-10 aircraft with a seating capacity of 337 passengers, including 36 on business class seats and 301 on economy class.

Singapore Airlines said it would continuously monitor demand and alter its network to ensure that capacity is always available to meet demand.

Bali is Indonesia's largest destination for foreign tourists, attracting more than 6,2 foreigners annually before the Covid-19 pandemic. The island saw its tourism industry plummet, with only 43 foreign tourists arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport from January to November in 2021, compared to 1.5 million in the same period a year earlier.