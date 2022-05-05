NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

This undated handout photo shows an Airbus A380-800 operated by Singapore Airlines during a flight. (Photo courtesy of Singapore Airlines)

Singapore Airlines to Resume Flights to Medan Next Tuesday

BY :JAKARTA GLOBE

MAY 05, 2022

Jakarta. Singapore Airlines, the island nation's flag carrier, plans to resume flights from Singapore to Medan from May 10, seeking to reconnect Southeast Asia's largest regional hub with Indonesia's fourth busiest airport, the airlines announced on Thursday. 

Singapore Airlines will operate two times weekly flights, on Tuesday and Thursday, on the Singapore-Medan route.

The flight from Singapore to Medan will depart from Changi International airport at 7:40 Singapore time and arrive at 08:00 Western Indonesia time at Kuala Namu International airport. Singapore time is one hour ahead of Medan time. 

The return flight will depart at 08:45 local time from Medan and arrive at 11:05 local time. Singapore Airlines said all the schedules are subject to regulatory approval.

The airline said it would adjust flight frequency and capacity to demand in the future.

“As international travel progressively recovers, there has been a growing demand for tourists and business travelers who wish to visit Indonesia," Alvin Seah, the Singapore Airlines' general manager for Indonesia, said. 

"The resumption of our flights to Medan is part of the Group’s commitment to continue providing flexibility and greater travel options to our customers who wish to visit and rediscover Indonesia,” Seah said. 

 

