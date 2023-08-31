Thursday, August 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

“Soekarno” Movie Piques New Indian Ambassador’s Curiosity

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 31, 2023 | 5:36 pm
SHARE
B Universe executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (third from left), Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty (center), Tripar Multivision Plus founder Raam Punjabi (third from right) shortly before the Soekarno movie screening in Jakarta on August 31, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
B Universe executive chairman Enggartiasto Lukita (third from left), Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty (center), Tripar Multivision Plus founder Raam Punjabi (third from right) shortly before the Soekarno movie screening in Jakarta on August 31, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. It has not been long since Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty arrived in Jakarta, and the envoy wants to know the Southeast Asian country and its founding father better.

Chakravorty on Thursday attended a film screening that played "Soekarno", the 2013 biographical film of Indonesia's first president. The movie --produced by film production giant Tripar Multivision Plus founder Raam Punjabi-- tells the struggles of the founding father, who drafted, signed, and read out the proclamation of independence with Mohammad Hatta.

Top actor Ario Bayu and renowned actress Maudy Koesnaedi took on the roles of Soekarno and his second wife Inggit Garnasih, respectively.

"The ambassador actually heard of the movie before arriving in Indonesia. And that was his choice to watch [Soekarno]," Raam told B Universe reporters on the sidelines of the screening in Jakarta on Thursday.

Advertisement

"India played a role in Indonesia's independence. And the ambassador wants to see how Soekarno is being portrayed in this film," Raam said.

In 1946, India grappled with food shortages. Then Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir shipped out 500,000 tons of rice in aid to India. New Delhi returned the favor a year later by recognizing Indonesia’s independence in 1946, making India among the first countries to do so.

In March 1951, Indonesia and India inked the treaty of friendship, which laid the foundation for their diplomatic relations. Soekarno and then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were among the five founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1955.

B-Universe Media Holdings chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said that he was impressed by how well-versed Chakravorty was in Indonesia. 

“Both Indonesia and India have really enjoyed robust ties since independence. Indians know about Soekarno. The same goes for Indonesians and how they are really interested in wanting to know more about Indian Prime Minister Nehru,” Enggartiasto said.

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
News 8 minutes ago

Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate

 Adding to the discontent, Anies did not personally inform coalition members about this sudden decision.
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Opinion 3 hours ago

Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling

 Indonesia is the largest digital economy in ASEAN, and further growth of up to $2.8 trillion is expected by 2040.
Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Plans $800 Million Investment in Indonesian Chemical Plant
Business 4 hours ago

Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Plans $800 Million Investment in Indonesian Chemical Plant

 The China-based company plans to build a chemical factory in Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate (JIIPE) in East Java.
“Soekarno” Movie Piques New Indian Ambassador’s Curiosity
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

“Soekarno” Movie Piques New Indian Ambassador’s Curiosity

 Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty on Thursday saw "Soekarno", the 2013 biographical film of Indonesia's founding father.
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
Business 9 hours ago

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment

 PepsiCo is constructing a new snack factory in Indonesia to supply the local market and other halal markets.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video
1
Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video
2
Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories
3
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
4
Indonesia Says Freedom of Expression Not Free Pass for Quran Desecration
5
Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED