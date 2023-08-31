“Soekarno” Movie Piques New Indian Ambassador’s Curiosity

Jakarta. It has not been long since Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakravorty arrived in Jakarta, and the envoy wants to know the Southeast Asian country and its founding father better.

Chakravorty on Thursday attended a film screening that played "Soekarno", the 2013 biographical film of Indonesia's first president. The movie --produced by film production giant Tripar Multivision Plus founder Raam Punjabi-- tells the struggles of the founding father, who drafted, signed, and read out the proclamation of independence with Mohammad Hatta.

Top actor Ario Bayu and renowned actress Maudy Koesnaedi took on the roles of Soekarno and his second wife Inggit Garnasih, respectively.

"The ambassador actually heard of the movie before arriving in Indonesia. And that was his choice to watch [Soekarno]," Raam told B Universe reporters on the sidelines of the screening in Jakarta on Thursday.

"India played a role in Indonesia's independence. And the ambassador wants to see how Soekarno is being portrayed in this film," Raam said.

In 1946, India grappled with food shortages. Then Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir shipped out 500,000 tons of rice in aid to India. New Delhi returned the favor a year later by recognizing Indonesia’s independence in 1946, making India among the first countries to do so.

In March 1951, Indonesia and India inked the treaty of friendship, which laid the foundation for their diplomatic relations. Soekarno and then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru were among the five founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in 1955.

B-Universe Media Holdings chairman Enggartiasto Lukita said that he was impressed by how well-versed Chakravorty was in Indonesia.

“Both Indonesia and India have really enjoyed robust ties since independence. Indians know about Soekarno. The same goes for Indonesians and how they are really interested in wanting to know more about Indian Prime Minister Nehru,” Enggartiasto said.

