Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid

Wahroni
March 21, 2025 | 10:38 am
SHARE
Air travelers arrive in Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang on March 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)
Air travelers arrive in Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang on March 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. As many as 3.6 million travelers will fly to and from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang this Eid homecoming season, according to estimates.

As many as 146.48 million Indonesians will go on vacation during the upcoming long Eid holidays. Many will return to their hometowns, and some will choose to travel by air. Soekarno-Hatta Airport, which is the main airport serving the Greater Jakarta area, is expected to witness an increase in travelers this Eid.

"About 3.6 million passengers will travel through the Soekarno-Hatta airport, up 7 percent year-on-year," the airport's general manager Dwi Ananda Wicaksana said Thursday.

The Eid period will see 24,136 flights, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to last year. Most of the domestic flights are to and from Bali's Denpasar. Singapore has become the most popular international destination among the Eid holidaymakers.

Advertisement

"Other popular domestic destinations include Kualanamu and Surabaya, among others," Dwi said.

The travelers' volume will likely peak on March 27-28 at the airport, with 190,000 people predicted to arrive at Soekarno-Hatta on those days. The traffic of returning travelers would reach its highest point on April 7-8, reaching 187,000 people, Dwi said.

Eid is slated for March 31 this year. The holidays will begin on March 28 and last until April 7.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims
News 2 hours ago

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims

 Hasto urged the court to issue a preliminary ruling to halt the trial, release him unconditionally, and restore his good name.
Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Barito Pacific Group, Bakti Barito Foundation Distribute Essential Food Packages During Ramadhan

 The food packages contain 5 kg of rice, 2 liters of cooking oil, 1 box of instant noodles, along with sugar, tea, and coffee sachets.
BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct

 About 84 percent of the corporate and business segment transaction value comes from the bank's cash management services: BNIdirect cash.
Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid

 The Eid homecoming air travelers increase 7 percent year-on-year, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport says.
Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash
News 4 hours ago

Six Indonesian Umrah Pilgrims Die in Saudi Bus Crash

 Six Indonesian Umrah pilgrims died in a bus crash in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon local time, according to the Foreign Ministry.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
4
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
5
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED