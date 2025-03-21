Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Record 3.6 Million Travelers This Eid

Jakarta. As many as 3.6 million travelers will fly to and from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang this Eid homecoming season, according to estimates.

As many as 146.48 million Indonesians will go on vacation during the upcoming long Eid holidays. Many will return to their hometowns, and some will choose to travel by air. Soekarno-Hatta Airport, which is the main airport serving the Greater Jakarta area, is expected to witness an increase in travelers this Eid.

"About 3.6 million passengers will travel through the Soekarno-Hatta airport, up 7 percent year-on-year," the airport's general manager Dwi Ananda Wicaksana said Thursday.

The Eid period will see 24,136 flights, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to last year. Most of the domestic flights are to and from Bali's Denpasar. Singapore has become the most popular international destination among the Eid holidaymakers.

"Other popular domestic destinations include Kualanamu and Surabaya, among others," Dwi said.

The travelers' volume will likely peak on March 27-28 at the airport, with 190,000 people predicted to arrive at Soekarno-Hatta on those days. The traffic of returning travelers would reach its highest point on April 7-8, reaching 187,000 people, Dwi said.

Eid is slated for March 31 this year. The holidays will begin on March 28 and last until April 7.

