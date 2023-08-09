Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot

Associated Press
August 9, 2023 | 12:33 pm
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead Mega Millions drawing of $1.55 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a big jackpot winner. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store, ahead Mega Millions drawing of $1.55 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a big jackpot winner. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Someone in Florida won a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

The winning numbers drawn were: 13 19 20 32 33 and the yellow ball: 14.

Before the big win Tuesday night, there had been 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game’s jackpot on April 18. That enabled the prize to steadily grow to be the third-largest ever in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to the odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot is an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
 

Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot
Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot

Investor Daily
