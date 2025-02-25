Stay or Leave? Indonesian Youth Split Over Career Opportunities at Home and Abroad

Muhammad Farhan
February 25, 2025 | 10:00 am
A job fair in Pandeglang square in Banten on March 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas)
A job fair in Pandeglang square in Banten on March 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas)

Jakarta. The growing trend of #KaburAjaDulu ("Just Run Away First") among Indonesia's youth reflects a global phenomenon, according to Eddy Misero, Secretary-General of the Indonesian MSME Association (Akumindo). Despite the increasing desire to seek opportunities abroad, he believes Indonesia still offers vast potential for business development.

Eddy acknowledged that moving overseas can provide valuable learning experiences and exposure to new knowledge. However, he said staying and being productive in one’s homeland, as promoted by the #ProduktifDiNegeriSendiri movement, presents equal opportunities for young people to thrive independently.

"Stop relying on others. Young leaders must innovate, whether by creating something new or improving what already exists," Eddy said on Monday.

He highlighted the immense domestic market potential, with a population of 280 million providing a substantial consumer base. "If we can maximize even just the local market, we have already succeeded. The next step is to sell our goods and services globally," he added.

Eddy also stressed that Indonesia needs young people who are willing to fight and persevere. "If we want a prosperous and developed nation by 2045, we must be serious. We only have 20 years left," he said.

Meanwhile, Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid voiced support for the #ProduktifDiNegeriSendiri movement, encouraging young Indonesians to contribute to national development.

"We are calling on the nation's best talents to help build this country. Why encourage them to leave instead?" Nusron said during a media gathering on Friday.

Although he supports local productivity, Nusron clarified that the government does not restrict citizens from seeking work abroad. "If there are better job opportunities overseas, that is their right. The state guarantees freedom for its people to seek a decent livelihood," he stated, referring to Article 28 of the 1945 Constitution.

#Social Media
