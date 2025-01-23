Strict Reminder: Smoking Along Malioboro Tourist Street Is a Crime

Yogyakarta. The Yogyakarta City Government has reimposed a local regulation designating the Malioboro tourist area as a smoke-free zone. According to this regulation, people caught smoking on Malioboro Street will face a fine of Rp 7.5 million ($461), authorities announced on Thursday.

The fine exceeds twice the minimum monthly salary in the province and is accompanied by a potential prison term of up to one month for those who fail to pay.

Although the smoking ban has been in effect since 2017, enforcement has been lax, resulting in a rise in smoking violations. Municipal police data shows that violations reached 4,000 cases last year, the highest number in recent years.

The renewed commitment is part of the government’s effort to maintain Malioboro’s status as a clean and family-friendly tourist destination.

Since 2017, municipal police have focused on educating the public about the smoking ban in the Malioboro area. However, stricter enforcement measures are now being implemented to address the growing number of violations.

To accommodate smokers, the city government has established three designated smoking areas: on Abu Bakar Ali Street, at the northern part of Malioboro Plaza, and on the third floor of the Beringharjo traditional market.

“In 2025, we are reintroducing this regulation and will take firm action against offenders,” said Octo Noor Arafat, Head of the Yogyakarta Municipal Police.

Octo revealed that most offenders are tourists, while approximately five percent are locals working in the area, such as shop employees, rickshaw drivers, and horse-drawn carriage drivers. To ensure effective enforcement, the municipal police plan to coordinate with the Yogyakarta District Court and, if necessary, hold on-site trials.

The regulation has sparked mixed reactions among residents. While some support the initiative, others criticize the hefty fine as excessive.

“The regulation is good, but the fine is too much. It would be better to simply remind people,” said Setiawan, a store employee in Malioboro.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: