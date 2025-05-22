Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

Chairul Fikri
May 22, 2025 | 3:02 pm
SHARE
Foo Fighters rock the stage at BMO Stadium during their "Everything or Nothing at All" tour in Los Angeles, Aug. 20, 2024. (X @foofighters / Andrea Kammerer and Jack Ellis)
Foo Fighters rock the stage at BMO Stadium during their "Everything or Nothing at All" tour in Los Angeles, Aug. 20, 2024. (X @foofighters / Andrea Kammerer and Jack Ellis)

Jakarta. Foo Fighters are set to rock Jakarta this October, but not without a few bold backstage demands, including the freedom to swear on stage, smoke, and drink during their performance.

The American rock band, led by frontman Dave Grohl, will headline Foo Fighters Live in Jakarta at Pantai Carnaval Ancol on Oct. 2. Ahead of their long-awaited debut in Indonesia, local promoter Ravel Entertainment unveiled a list of rider requests that go beyond the usual.

“They’ve asked for the freedom to curse on stage, as well as permission to smoke and drink during the show,” said Ravel Entertainment CEO Ravel Junardy on Thursday. “As long as it doesn’t touch on sensitive topics like race, religion, or Indonesian cultural values, we’ll allow it.”

Read More:
Zero to Hero: Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters Set for Back-to-Back Jakarta Concerts
Advertisement

The band is also flying in their own private chef to handle backstage catering, although the promoter plans to introduce them to Indonesian cuisine as part of the hospitality experience. “We’ve received their menu, but we’ll also serve them some local specialties,” Junardy added.

Technically, the concert is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious rock productions Jakarta has ever seen. Foo Fighters are bringing 12 containers of stage and production gear, with one major challenge being their request for a special kind of stage lighting unavailable in Indonesia.

“We’re importing the lights to meet their standards,” said Junardy. “The Foo Fighters stage will definitely be more spectacular than what we built for Green Day.”

The concert marks the band’s second performance in Indonesia after nearly three decades. The band last played here in 1996.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters show go on sale May 26 at www.foojkt.com, with prices ranging from Rp 1,788,555 ($109.5) to Rp 2,888,555, excluding taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, the Smashing Pumpkins announced they’ll follow up the Foo Fighters with a headlining concert on October 3, also in Jakarta, as part of their Rock Invasion Tour 2025.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

 Foo Fighters want to swear, smoke, and drink on stage at their Jakarta concert, plus bring a private chef and 12 containers of gear.
Zero to Hero: Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters Set for Back-to-Back Jakarta Concerts
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Zero to Hero: Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters Set for Back-to-Back Jakarta Concerts

 Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins are set to bring back-to-back '90s rock nostalgia to Jakarta this October.

The Latest

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors
News 2 hours ago

Police Confirm Jokowi’s Diploma Is Authentic, Ending Fake Degree Rumors

 Police say Jokowi’s UGM diploma is real after forensic review, ending years of fake degree rumors and closing the forgery investigation.
Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks
News 2 hours ago

Philippine President Calls for Cabinet to Resign After Election Setbacks

 Philippine President Marcos orders all Cabinet secretaries to resign in a “bold reset” after midterm election setbacks.
Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

 Foo Fighters want to swear, smoke, and drink on stage at their Jakarta concert, plus bring a private chef and 12 containers of gear.
National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%
News 3 hours ago

National Job Fair Offers 53,000 Jobs as Youth Unemployment Tops 16%

 Indonesia opens 2025 Job Fair with 53,000 roles as youth unemployment hits 16%. Event pushes for inclusion, counseling, and online access.
Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia
Business 4 hours ago

Mongolia in Talks to Export Halal Meat to Indonesia

 Indonesia still relies on foreign supplies for its meat, and Mongolia is seeing dollar signs.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
1
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
2
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
3
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
4
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
5
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED