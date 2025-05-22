Swear Pass and Private Chef, Here Are Foo Fighters' Jakarta Concert Riders

Jakarta. Foo Fighters are set to rock Jakarta this October, but not without a few bold backstage demands, including the freedom to swear on stage, smoke, and drink during their performance.

The American rock band, led by frontman Dave Grohl, will headline Foo Fighters Live in Jakarta at Pantai Carnaval Ancol on Oct. 2. Ahead of their long-awaited debut in Indonesia, local promoter Ravel Entertainment unveiled a list of rider requests that go beyond the usual.

“They’ve asked for the freedom to curse on stage, as well as permission to smoke and drink during the show,” said Ravel Entertainment CEO Ravel Junardy on Thursday. “As long as it doesn’t touch on sensitive topics like race, religion, or Indonesian cultural values, we’ll allow it.”

The band is also flying in their own private chef to handle backstage catering, although the promoter plans to introduce them to Indonesian cuisine as part of the hospitality experience. “We’ve received their menu, but we’ll also serve them some local specialties,” Junardy added.

Technically, the concert is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious rock productions Jakarta has ever seen. Foo Fighters are bringing 12 containers of stage and production gear, with one major challenge being their request for a special kind of stage lighting unavailable in Indonesia.

“We’re importing the lights to meet their standards,” said Junardy. “The Foo Fighters stage will definitely be more spectacular than what we built for Green Day.”

The concert marks the band’s second performance in Indonesia after nearly three decades. The band last played here in 1996.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters show go on sale May 26 at www.foojkt.com, with prices ranging from Rp 1,788,555 ($109.5) to Rp 2,888,555, excluding taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, the Smashing Pumpkins announced they’ll follow up the Foo Fighters with a headlining concert on October 3, also in Jakarta, as part of their Rock Invasion Tour 2025.

