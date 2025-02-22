Taiwan Aims to Attract 500,000 Indonesian Tourists by 2025

Jakarta. Taiwan is intensifying efforts to attract more Indonesian tourists, aiming to reach 500,000 visitors by 2025. The government is promoting halal travel, easing visa procedures, and enhancing facilities to accommodate Muslim travelers.

According to Abe Chou, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center, the island has enhanced its facilities to accommodate Muslim travelers, such as providing prayer spaces and ensuring the availability of halal food.

"Last year, Taiwan saw 220,000 Indonesian visitors. This year, we aim to double that figure, supported by easier visa processes, halal travel options, and prayer facilities," Chou said in Jakarta on February 21, 2025.

As part of its promotional efforts, Taiwan has appointed Indonesian public figure Mikha Tambayong as its Tourism Ambassador. During the event, Mikha shared her experiences traveling to Taiwan, which she first visited in November 2024.

She highlighted key attractions such as Taipei 101, Queen’s Head in Yehliu, Sun Moon Lake, and the Chimei Museum. In addition to enjoying Taiwan’s culinary offerings, she engaged in outdoor activities, explored flower fields, watched sunsets, and interacted with the island’s welcoming locals.

To further enhance Taiwan’s visibility in Indonesia, the Taiwan Tourism Administration established a Tourism Information Center in Jakarta in 2024, actively organizing promotional events.

"Taiwan is a great destination for Muslim travelers with its halal-friendly options. It also offers exciting sports tourism experiences," Mikha said.

