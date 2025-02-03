Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48

Associated Press
February 3, 2025 | 4:45 pm
SHARE
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu smiles during an event to promote her new movie "Future X-Cops," Monday, March 29, 2010, in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu smiles during an event to promote her new movie "Future X-Cops," Monday, March 29, 2010, in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Taiwan. Barbie Hsu, the Taiwanese actress who rose to fame as the star of the hit TV drama Meteor Garden, has died at the age of 48 from pneumonia caused by flu complications.

Hsu, affectionately known as "Da S" (Big S), contracted the flu while visiting Japan with her family during Lunar New Year celebrations, her sister Dee Hsu, a popular TV host, confirmed. Dee expressed her grief in a statement on Monday, saying, "I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions. I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!" She did not disclose further details about the time or place of Hsu's passing.

News of Hsu’s sudden death has shocked fans across Taiwan and China, where her performances have been cherished for decades. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the story of her passing quickly trended. "It feels like someone you're so familiar with is suddenly gone," one user wrote. "Her two children, poor kids. May she rest in peace."

Hsu began her career as a teenager in the pop duo S.O.S., which she formed with Dee. The pair later transitioned into hosting TV shows, gaining a large following among young audiences.

Her breakthrough came in 2001 with Meteor Garden, where she played the lead female role in the iconic romance drama that became a sensation across Asia. Co-starring alongside the boyband F4, the show cemented her name as a household favorite.

Following her success, Hsu continued to star in popular TV dramas, films, and talk shows, further solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

In recent years, her personal life also drew media attention, particularly her tumultuous divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei. Their public disputes on social media and ongoing legal battles made frequent headlines. Hsu later married Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo.

Hsu was also an outspoken advocate for animal rights, collaborating with organizations like PETA. "Barbie was one of the first and biggest stars to lend her support to PETA," said Jason Baker, PETA’s senior vice president. "She spoke up countless times for animals, directly urging brands to stop selling fur."

Hsu is survived by her husband, Koo, and two children from her previous marriage to Wang Xiaofei.

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers
News 1 hours ago

Three Foreign Players Cleared for Indonesian Citizenship Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

 The DPR has approved the naturalization of three foreign football players: Ole Romeny, Dion Markx, and Tim Geypens.
Rupiah Slumps as US-China Trade War Escalates
Business 3 hours ago

Rupiah Slumps as US-China Trade War Escalates

 The rupiah weakened against the US dollar amid escalating US-China trade tensions.
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys

 Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys, while Kendrick Lamar took home Song of the Year.
Malaysia Records Highest Tourist Arrivals to Indonesia in 2024, Swiss Spend Most
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Malaysia Records Highest Tourist Arrivals to Indonesia in 2024, Swiss Spend Most

 The Central Statistics Agency reported that the number of international tourist arrivals to Indonesia reached 13.9 million visits in 2024
DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding
Business 4 hours ago

DPR Set to Approve Revised SOEs Law, Paving the Way for Danantara Investment Superholding

 The DPR is set to approve the revised State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Law, which includes the establishment of Danantara.
News Index

Most Popular

Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
1
Google Glitch Shows Rupiah at Rp 8,170 per Dollar, Half the Official Rate
2
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
3
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
4
Canadian National Arrested in Bali for Jewelry Theft and Fraud Scheme
5
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED