Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48

Taiwan. Barbie Hsu, the Taiwanese actress who rose to fame as the star of the hit TV drama Meteor Garden, has died at the age of 48 from pneumonia caused by flu complications.

Hsu, affectionately known as "Da S" (Big S), contracted the flu while visiting Japan with her family during Lunar New Year celebrations, her sister Dee Hsu, a popular TV host, confirmed. Dee expressed her grief in a statement on Monday, saying, "I am grateful that in this lifetime I was able to be her sister, taking care of each other and being companions. I will forever be thankful for her and miss her!" She did not disclose further details about the time or place of Hsu's passing.

News of Hsu’s sudden death has shocked fans across Taiwan and China, where her performances have been cherished for decades. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the story of her passing quickly trended. "It feels like someone you're so familiar with is suddenly gone," one user wrote. "Her two children, poor kids. May she rest in peace."

Hsu began her career as a teenager in the pop duo S.O.S., which she formed with Dee. The pair later transitioned into hosting TV shows, gaining a large following among young audiences.

Her breakthrough came in 2001 with Meteor Garden, where she played the lead female role in the iconic romance drama that became a sensation across Asia. Co-starring alongside the boyband F4, the show cemented her name as a household favorite.

Following her success, Hsu continued to star in popular TV dramas, films, and talk shows, further solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

In recent years, her personal life also drew media attention, particularly her tumultuous divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei. Their public disputes on social media and ongoing legal battles made frequent headlines. Hsu later married Korean musician Koo Jun-yup, also known as DJ Koo.

Hsu was also an outspoken advocate for animal rights, collaborating with organizations like PETA. "Barbie was one of the first and biggest stars to lend her support to PETA," said Jason Baker, PETA’s senior vice president. "She spoke up countless times for animals, directly urging brands to stop selling fur."

Hsu is survived by her husband, Koo, and two children from her previous marriage to Wang Xiaofei.

