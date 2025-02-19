Taman Safari Blacklists Visitors for Exiting Vehicle in Restricted Area

Bogor. Taman Safari Indonesia (TSI) has blacklisted a group of visitors who were caught on video exiting their vehicle inside the flamingo enclosure, sparking controversy and safety concerns.

The incident, which occurred at TSI Bogor last Saturday, was widely circulated on social media, showing women and children walking around the restricted area. This action violated safety protocols designed to protect both visitors and animals.

“We traced the incident and found that the perpetrators were from West Java, Sukabumi to be exact,” TSI spokesman Danang Wibowo said.

Although the visitors have been identified, TSI management opted not to file a police report. Instead, they imposed a blacklist to prevent the individuals from returning to the park.

The video initially sparked confusion as some social media users speculated that the incident occurred near the lion enclosure. However, Danang clarified that the visitors were in the flamingo area, which is far from the lion habitat.

“This happened in the flamingo area, which is far from the lion enclosure,” Danang added.

TSI urged all visitors to follow safety guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

There have been several incidents of visitors being attacked by lions and tigers in zoos, including in India, Chile, and China. In February 2024, Prahalad Gurjar, 34, was killed by a lion after climbing over a wall and fence into the enclosure at the Sri Venkateswara zoological park in Tirupati. In 2016, a woman was badly injured in a tiger attack at a drive-through animal park near the Great Wall in Beijing. Her mother was killed while trying to save her daughter.

