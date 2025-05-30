‘The Ritual’ Review: Not Even Al Pacino Can Even Save the Tedious Plot

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 30, 2025 | 10:22 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of XYZ Films)
(Photo Courtesy of XYZ Films)

Jakarta. David Midell’s “The Ritual”, a horror inspired by a true exorcism story, stars the acting legend Al Pacino. Despite having someone of Al Pacino’s caliber in the cast, “The Ritual” falters with a weak and tedious plot.

In “The Ritual”, two priests -- Theophilus Riesinger (Al Pacino) and Joseph Steiger (Dan Stevens) -- have to overcome their differences to perform a risky exorcism on a troubled young woman, Emma Schmidt (Abigail Cowen). Father Joseph struggles to cope with his brother’s passing and disapproves of Father Riesinger’s risky methods. 

Watching “The Ritual” feels like when you have to stick to a long-term medication regimen. You will see the days pass by as the priests seek to cast the demons out of Schmidt, but this exorcism really never comes to an end. Despite the escalations in the horror as the days go by, “The Ritual” fails to scare its audience. There are no jump scares, although some exorcism scenes can turn your stomach. 

Father Joseph is the protagonist. Even though the film makes an attempt to explore his grief, “The Ritual” still loses touch with the audience -- most likely due to the weak script, credited to David Midell and Enrico Natale. The weak script also affects Al Pacino’s performance, as there are times when his scenes feel flat.

Advertisement

“The Ritual” tries to get creative with the camerawork with the shaky, unstable camera effect -- possibly to create suspense. It would sometimes zoom in on the characters. However, its use of zooms reminded me of the popular mockumentary sitcom “The Office”, which is definitely not a good thing, as horror movies are supposed to evoke fear. 

With almost everything lackluster, not even Al Pacino can save the film. 

“The Ritual” is now out in Indonesian theaters.

Read More:
“Karate Kid: Legends” Offers a Fresh Kick of Nostalgia

Tags:
#Film
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

‘The Ritual’ Review: Not Even Al Pacino Can Even Save the Tedious Plot
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

‘The Ritual’ Review: Not Even Al Pacino Can Even Save the Tedious Plot

 David Midell's "The Ritual" is crippled by a weak script despite featuring acting legend Al Pacino.

The Latest

Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Hit 4 Million Tons as Government Ramps Up Local Procurement
Business 22 minutes ago

Indonesia’s Rice Reserves Hit 4 Million Tons as Government Ramps Up Local Procurement

 National rice production in January-May 2025 reached an estimated 16.55 million tons -- a significant 11.95 percent year-on-year increase.
Suzuki Invests Over Rp 1 Trillion to Develop New Fronx Model in Indonesia
Business 2 hours ago

Suzuki Invests Over Rp 1 Trillion to Develop New Fronx Model in Indonesia

 The Fronx -- available in both gasoline and hybrid variants -- is being assembled locally with around 60 percent local content.
‘The Ritual’ Review: Not Even Al Pacino Can Even Save the Tedious Plot
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

‘The Ritual’ Review: Not Even Al Pacino Can Even Save the Tedious Plot

 David Midell's "The Ritual" is crippled by a weak script despite featuring acting legend Al Pacino.
Lawyer Says Tate Brothers Will Return to UK to Face Rape And Trafficking Charges
News 11 hours ago

Lawyer Says Tate Brothers Will Return to UK to Face Rape And Trafficking Charges

 The Tates were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring.
BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks
Business 11 hours ago

BCA Leads Profit Race Among Indonesia's Big Four Banks

 Collectively, the four banks generated Rp 144.96 trillion in interest income and Rp 57.28 trillion in net profit over the four-month period.
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED