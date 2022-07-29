NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

The Sounds Project Vol. 5 press conference at Hard Rock Cafe in Jakarta on July 28, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

The Sounds Project to Return with Padi Reborn, The Walters

BY :JAYANTY NADA SHOFA

JULY 29, 2022

Jakarta. Annual music festival The Sounds Project will soon return for its fifth edition next month with some of the top names in Indonesia's music industry, among others, rock band Padi Reborn and vocal powerhouse Isyana Sarasvati.

About 48 Indonesian artists —including.Feast, Nidji, Stars and Rabbit— are on the lineup of the event that went on a two-year pandemic hiatus. Other notable acts to check out at the Sounds Project include Hivi!, Juicy Luicy, the Changcuters, and Dewa 19 feat. Ello.

The Sounds Project will feature American indie-pop band The Walters whose song "I Love You So" went viral in Indonesia. Festival goers will also get to see performances by UK's FUR. 

The Sounds Project Vol. 5 will run on Aug. 27-28 at Allianz Ecopark, Ancol, Jakarta. 

"The venue can have 50,000 [people] at full capacity. But depending on the situation, we will likely lower the cap to just between 20,000 and 30,000," Sounds Project festival director Gerhana Banyubiru told a press conference at Hard Rock Cafe in Jakarta on Thursday.

"A music festival represents the current state of the music industry. It shows who are currently popular and who are the newcomers. We also give a chance for newcomer artists to perform at the Sounds Project," Gerhana added.

The Sounds Project Vol. 5 has also sold 90 percent of its tickets, according to Gerhana. Tickets for The Sounds Project Vol. 5 are priced at Rp 550,000 for a two-day pass and Rp 253,000 for a daily pass.

 

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Lifestyle
KEYWORDS :
The Sounds Project
The Sounds Project Vol. 5
The Sounds Project Vol. 5 Line-up
Music Festivals in Jakarta
The Walters
Padi Reborn
Isyana Sarasvati
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE