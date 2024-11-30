The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off

Jakarta. Jakarta is gearing up for a rock battle as two legendary American bands, Green Day and Linkin Park, prepare to take the stage just one day apart. With Green Day scheduled to perform on Feb. 15, 2025, at Carnaval Ancol, and Linkin Park rocking Madya Stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, on Feb. 16, concertgoers face a tough choice: which iconic band will they choose?

Green Day, fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, is returning to Indonesia for the first time since their 1996 performance at the Jakarta Convention Center. This time, they’re headlining Green Day Live in Jakarta as part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of Hammersonic Festival, one of Southeast Asia’s largest rock and metal festivals. Their setlist promises a mix of timeless punk anthems like "Basket Case" and "American Idiot", paired with newer hits.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park is making their long-awaited return to Jakarta after over a decade. The From Zero World Tour marks a new chapter for the band, introducing Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist and Colin Brittain as drummer. The concert will not only feature classics like "Numb" and "In the End" but also new material from their upcoming album From Zero. This is their first and only show in Southeast Asia since 2011, making it a must-see event for fans.

Tickets for both concerts are already generating buzz. Green Day’s tickets range from Rp 1.58 million ($100) to Rp 2.65 million and are available online through greendayjkt.com. Linkin Park’s tickets, starting at Rp 1.55 million and going up to Rp 3.95 million, will be released in phases beginning December 2, 2024.

Both events promise high-energy performances, but with the concerts so close together, fans will have to decide whether to relive Green Day’s punk rebellion or dive into Linkin Park’s fusion of alternative rock and nu-metal. Either way, it’s a win for rock fans in Indonesia

