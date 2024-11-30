The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off

Chairul Fikri, Faisal Maliki Baskoro
November 30, 2024 | 11:05 am
SHARE
Green Day (right) and Linkin Park prepare to take the stage in Jakarta just one day apart on Feb. 15 and 16, 2025. (Photo: Green Day's and Linkin Park's Facebook page)
Green Day (right) and Linkin Park prepare to take the stage in Jakarta just one day apart on Feb. 15 and 16, 2025. (Photo: Green Day's and Linkin Park's Facebook page)

Jakarta. Jakarta is gearing up for a rock battle as two legendary American bands, Green Day and Linkin Park, prepare to take the stage just one day apart. With Green Day scheduled to perform on Feb. 15, 2025, at Carnaval Ancol, and Linkin Park rocking Madya Stadium, Gelora Bung Karno, on Feb. 16, concertgoers face a tough choice: which iconic band will they choose?

Green Day, fronted by Billie Joe Armstrong, is returning to Indonesia for the first time since their 1996 performance at the Jakarta Convention Center. This time, they’re headlining Green Day Live in Jakarta as part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of Hammersonic Festival, one of Southeast Asia’s largest rock and metal festivals. Their setlist promises a mix of timeless punk anthems like "Basket Case" and "American Idiot", paired with newer hits.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park is making their long-awaited return to Jakarta after over a decade. The From Zero World Tour marks a new chapter for the band, introducing Emily Armstrong as their new lead vocalist and Colin Brittain as drummer. The concert will not only feature classics like "Numb" and "In the End" but also new material from their upcoming album From Zero. This is their first and only show in Southeast Asia since 2011, making it a must-see event for fans.

Tickets for both concerts are already generating buzz. Green Day’s tickets range from Rp 1.58 million ($100) to Rp 2.65 million and are available online through greendayjkt.com. Linkin Park’s tickets, starting at Rp 1.55 million and going up to Rp 3.95 million, will be released in phases beginning December 2, 2024.

Advertisement

Both events promise high-energy performances, but with the concerts so close together, fans will have to decide whether to relive Green Day’s punk rebellion or dive into Linkin Park’s fusion of alternative rock and nu-metal. Either way, it’s a win for rock fans in Indonesia

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Shin Tae-yong Opens Up on How World Champions Argentina Inspire Indonesia as Giant Slayers
News 2 hours ago

Shin Tae-yong Opens Up on How World Champions Argentina Inspire Indonesia as Giant Slayers

 Shin credits Indonesia's grit to a 2-0 loss to world champions Argentina on June 19, 2023, which proved to be a turning point.
Apindo Warns of Economic Impact from 6.5% Provincial Minimum Wage Increase
Business 2 hours ago

Apindo Warns of Economic Impact from 6.5% Provincial Minimum Wage Increase

 Apindo seeks clarification from the government on the 6.5% increase in the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) announced by President Prabowo.
Aon Forecasts 6.3% Salary Increase for Indonesian Workers in 2025, Surpassing Most Southeast Asian Countries
Business 3 hours ago

Aon Forecasts 6.3% Salary Increase for Indonesian Workers in 2025, Surpassing Most Southeast Asian Countries

 Indonesia's workers to see a 6.3% salary rise in 2025, surpassing most Southeast Asian countries
Indonesia Braces for Impact of Trump’s Potential Trade War
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Impact of Trump’s Potential Trade War

 Donald Trump’s re-election as US president and his renewed focus on protectionist policies could stifle global economic growth
The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

The Time of Your Life or In the End? Concertgoers Choose Between Green Day and Linkin Park in Jakarta Face-Off

 Green Day and Linkin Park prepare to take the stage in Jakarta just one day apart on Feb. 15 and 16.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
3
Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election
4
Prabowo Announces 100 Percent Salary Increase for State Teachers
5
KPU Says No Winner Yet in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED