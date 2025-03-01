“The Unbreakable Boy” Review: A Family Drama on Parenthood

Jakarta. Jon Gunn’s “The Unbreakable Boy” has given Indonesian moviegoers a nice option should they wish to watch a family movie in cinemas. The biographical drama is based on a book of the same name.

Shazam’s Zachary Levi stars as Scott, a humorous alcoholic and the father of Austin (Jacob Laval). Austin is on the autism spectrum and has a brittle bone disease. Scott, alongside his wife Teresa (Meghann Fahy), try their best to make the cheerful Austin happy. Austin’s younger brother Logan (Gavin Warren) is always ready to help his brother.

Despite Austin being the titular character, the plot surprisingly leans more towards Scott’s story and his character development as a father.

“The Unbreakable Boy” focuses more on parenthood. Scott is a first-time parent, and is trying to navigate the challenges of raising a child with special needs. The constant trips to hospitals from all the broken bones have caused the medical bills to pile up. Scott, himself, is an alcoholic -- something that will eventually harm his marriage.

Advertisement

The audience still gets a good glimpse of Austin’s school life, and how Logan always comes to his rescue when his older brother gets bullied. Jacob Laval did a good job at portraying Austin who is always full of positive energy. His smile is infectious to not only those around him, but even to the audience in the theaters. But because of the movie being Scott-focused, “The Unbreakable Boy” does not explore Austin as a character enough. Austin pretty much acts as a catalyst for Scott’s character development as he eventually changes for the better.

“The Unbreakable Boy” is one simple movie with an expected good ending.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: