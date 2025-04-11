Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur

Dede Adhitama
April 11, 2025 | 6:54 pm
SHARE
A buddhist monk carries flower during pradakshina ritual at the Sewu Temple in Central Java, on May 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
A buddhist monk carries flower during pradakshina ritual at the Sewu Temple in Central Java, on May 26, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. A group of 38 Buddhist monks from Thailand is making an arduous spiritual journey on foot from Bangkok to Borobudur Temple in Central Java, Indonesia, as part of the annual Thudong pilgrimage ahead of the Vesak celebration. Their journey, which began on Feb. 6, is set to cover thousands of kilometers across four countries: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

This year’s Thudong pilgrimage has garnered support from multiple organizations committed to promoting interfaith harmony and cultural diversity, including civic organization Laskar Agung Macan Ali Nuswantara, the Bodhi Mandala Great Dhamayatra Foundation, and the International Journalists for Tolerance (WPTI).

Read More:
42 Thudong Monks Arrive in Central Java to Warm Reception from Locals

The monks are currently in Johor, Malaysia, and are scheduled to enter Indonesia on April 16. They will be officially welcomed by Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Jakarta on April 19 before continuing their walk toward Borobudur.

Advertisement

Cirebon, a culturally rich city in West Java, will serve as one of the key stops on their journey. The monks are expected to arrive on April 27 and will stay for three days, during which they will be greeted with traditional Cirebonese ceremonies and local hospitality.

"This is more than a spiritual procession—it’s a symbol of cross-faith brotherhood and national harmony," said Prabu Diaz, Commander of Laskar Agung Macan Ali Nuswantara. “We are honored to welcome the Bhante with our cultural heritage and local wisdom.”

During their stay in Cirebon, the monks will visit several locations for religious activities and engage with local communities through social interaction and interfaith dialogue.

Muslimin, chairman of WPTI, highlighted the broader significance of the pilgrimage. “This is not just a religious event; it’s also a form of cultural diplomacy. The monks carry with them a message of peace that transcends national borders,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur
Lifestyle 52 minutes ago

Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur

 Thai monks walk from Bangkok to Borobudur, stopping in Cirebon to promote peace, culture, and interfaith tolerance.
Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesian Steel Industry Raises Alarm Over Potential Surge in Chinese Imports

 Trade Ministry data shows that Indonesia’s overall iron and steel exports surged by 261 percent in 2023, reaching $26.7 billion.
Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Tightens Market Controls After JCI Crash, Sets 15% Auto-Rejection Cap

 OJK sets 15% auto-rejection limit, updates trading halts after IDX crash triggered by US tariffs and global trade tensions.
Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn
Business 2 hours ago

Furniture Shipments Stall Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Indonesian Exporters Warn

 Indonesian furniture exporters face delays and cash flow issues as U.S. considers 32% tariff, putting key export market at risk.
China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday
Business 2 hours ago

China to Raise Tariffs on US Goods from 84% to 125% Starting Saturday

 China raises tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125%, escalating trade war as both sides continue tit-for-tat measures.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
1
Indonesia, EU Seek Each Other’s Markets as Trump Tariffs Take Effect
2
Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans
3
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
4
Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
5
Papua Militia Group Kills 11 Gold Miners: Reports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED