Thudong Monks Walk Thousands of Kilometers from Bangkok to Borobudur

Jakarta. A group of 38 Buddhist monks from Thailand is making an arduous spiritual journey on foot from Bangkok to Borobudur Temple in Central Java, Indonesia, as part of the annual Thudong pilgrimage ahead of the Vesak celebration. Their journey, which began on Feb. 6, is set to cover thousands of kilometers across four countries: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.

This year’s Thudong pilgrimage has garnered support from multiple organizations committed to promoting interfaith harmony and cultural diversity, including civic organization Laskar Agung Macan Ali Nuswantara, the Bodhi Mandala Great Dhamayatra Foundation, and the International Journalists for Tolerance (WPTI).

The monks are currently in Johor, Malaysia, and are scheduled to enter Indonesia on April 16. They will be officially welcomed by Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in Jakarta on April 19 before continuing their walk toward Borobudur.

Cirebon, a culturally rich city in West Java, will serve as one of the key stops on their journey. The monks are expected to arrive on April 27 and will stay for three days, during which they will be greeted with traditional Cirebonese ceremonies and local hospitality.

"This is more than a spiritual procession—it’s a symbol of cross-faith brotherhood and national harmony," said Prabu Diaz, Commander of Laskar Agung Macan Ali Nuswantara. “We are honored to welcome the Bhante with our cultural heritage and local wisdom.”

During their stay in Cirebon, the monks will visit several locations for religious activities and engage with local communities through social interaction and interfaith dialogue.

Muslimin, chairman of WPTI, highlighted the broader significance of the pilgrimage. “This is not just a religious event; it’s also a form of cultural diplomacy. The monks carry with them a message of peace that transcends national borders,” he concluded.

