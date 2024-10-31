Tourism Minister Confirms MotoGP Mandalika Will Proceed in October 2025

Lombok, NTB. MotoGP Mandalika is set to take place as scheduled from October 3–5, 2025. Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri confirmed the event will proceed during a working visit to the Mandalika International Circuit in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, on Friday.

She said that, despite ongoing government-wide budget cuts, the event remains a national priority due to its substantial economic and tourism impact. President Prabowo Subianto's administration has committed to cutting over Rp 300 trillion in spending as part of a national efficiency drive, reducing travel and event budgets for state institutions, impacting the hospitality sector's key clientele.

“This is not just about racing,” Widiyanti said. “It’s about showcasing the beauty of NTB and Indonesia to the world.”

During her visit, Widiyanti inspected the circuit's infrastructure and took a ride along the track in a safety car, enjoying views of the coastal circuit surrounded by exotic beaches. She stressed that the government aims to attract both domestic and international tourists through the event. The 2024 MotoGP event at the same circuit was estimated to have generated around Rp 4.8 trillion in economic value from increased hotel occupancy, higher visitor traffic to local attractions, and rising transactions in the culinary, transportation, and accommodation sectors.

“Each year, we see a significant boost to the local economy, especially for MSMEs around Mandalika,” she said.

To address concerns about limited accommodation capacity during the race weekend, Widiyanti urged local governments and hospitality business owners to consider semi-permanent hotel facilities as a short-term solution. She also encouraged businesses to expand further into the Mandalika area to ensure comfort for fans, officials, and teams..

Troy Reza Warokka, Chairman of MotoGP Mandalika, said the organizers would coordinate with businesses to set up temporary lodging near the circuit.

“Minister Widiyanti’s visit signals strong central government support, which is crucial for investor confidence,” Troy said.

Troy also confirmed that other international races, including the prestigious GT Challenge Asia, are scheduled at the Mandalika circuit as part of a long-term strategy to position the area as Southeast Asia’s leading sport tourism destination.

“We are optimistic that with stronger support from the Tourism Ministry, MotoGP 2025 will have an even greater impact.”

The Mandalika Circuit spans 4,313 meters with a 723-meter straight and a width of 15 meters. It features 17 turns --11 right and 6 left-- offering a dynamic layout against the backdrop of Lombok’s coastal landscape.

