Tourism Minister Denounces Alleged Police Extortion at DWP 2024

Ilham Oktafian
December 23, 2024 | 8:51 pm
Businesswoman Widiyanti Putri Wardhana waves to reporters upon her arrival at the residence of President-elect Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. President-elect Prabowo is meeting with several figures believed to be candidates for ministers or heads of national agencies in the upcoming administration. (ANTARA PHOTO/Aprillio Akbar)
Jakarta. The Tourism Ministry has denounced the alleged extortion of foreign tourists by 18 police officers during the 2024 Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana apologized for the incident, calling it a setback to Indonesia’s efforts to promote itself as a world-class tourism destination.

"This incident is deeply regrettable, tarnishing Indonesia's efforts to promote world-class tourism," Widiyanti said in Jakarta on Monday. She called on the National Police to take firm action to prevent similar occurrences and praised their swift response in investigating the matter.

The officers, drawn from Jakarta Metro Police, Central Jakarta Police, and Kemayoran Police, allegedly extorted foreign attendees by forcing them to undergo drug tests and demanding bribes ranging from RM 90,000 (approximately $20,000) to RM 200,000. Victims included tourists from Malaysia, one of whom reported being coerced to pay up to RM 9 million (around Rp 32 billion).

The Internal Affairs Division (Propam) of the National Police has detained the accused officers and initiated a thorough investigation. The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) urged strict sanctions against the perpetrators to restore public confidence.

"We appreciate Propam's quick action and hope for firm penalties against those involved," said Kompolnas member Muhammad Choirul Anam. He also requested a detailed explanation of the case to prevent misinformation.

DWP organizer Ismaya Live expressed regret over the controversy, stating, “We deeply regret the challenges and frustrations attendees experienced. We are fully cooperating with authorities to resolve this matter and prevent future incidents.”

The 2024 DWP, held from December 13-15 at JIExpo Kemayoran, attracted 10,000 attendees from 52 countries. Headliners included renowned artists such as Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd.

The ministry has pledged full support to the police investigation and emphasized the importance of resolving the issue to protect Indonesia’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination. “We hope this serves as a critical lesson to ensure such incidents do not recur, preserving Indonesia’s positive image on the global stage,” Widiyanti said.

Despite the incident, the ministry remains committed to enhancing tourism and strengthening collaboration with law enforcement to ensure the safety of both local and international visitors.

