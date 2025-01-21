Tourism Minister Widiyanti Becomes Wealthiest Member of Prabowo’s Cabinet

Jakarta. Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana has declared personal wealth of Rp 5.4 trillion ($330.5 million), making her the richest member of President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced that 123 new state officials have submitted their mandatory financial disclosures, which are now published on the commission’s website.

Widiyanti’s wealth is the highest among all officials who have reported their finances. At 53, she is the daughter of mining tycoon Wiwoho Basuki Tjokronegoro, the founder of Teladan Group, and holds key positions in some of the group’s subsidiaries. She serves as the chief operating officer of Teladan Resources and is a commissioner at Teladan Prima Agro. Her husband, Wishnu Wardhana, is the former CEO of Indika Energy.

Most of Widiyanti’s wealth, approximately Rp 5 trillion, is held in equities. She also owns seven properties in South Jakarta valued at a total of Rp 152 billion and luxury vehicles, including Bentley, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz cars, worth Rp 19.5 billion.

In addition to her professional achievements, Widiyanti is active in social and philanthropic causes, serving as the secretary general of the Indonesian Heart Foundation since 2018.

KPK Deputy for Corruption Prevention Pahala Nainggolan noted that all but one official in the new government have submitted their financial disclosures. Tina Talisa, an advisor to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the only member yet to file her report. As the most recent addition to the administration, she has until March 31 to submit the data.

“The highest individual wealth among the officials is Rp 5.4 trillion,” Pahala said, adding that the average wealth of cabinet members is Rp 227 billion.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: