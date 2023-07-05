Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Tourist Spot Borobudur to Adopt Single Authority Management

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 13, 2023 | 8:48 pm
SHARE
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno. (B1 Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The government has announced its plans for a presidential regulation on a single body that would manage tourism in the world’s largest Buddhist temple, the Borobudur. 

“The president has instructed us to immediately work on a presidential regulation for a single destination management organization to manage Borobudur’s tourism,” Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno told a broadcast press conference on Tuesday.

Indonesia has picked Borobudur, which lies in Magelang, as one of its super-priority destinations, namely places that Indonesia is trying to turn into the new Bali. According to Sandiaga, Borobudur will be ready as a super-priority destination by September 2024. 

The single authority management is expected to help promote the Borobudur temple to travelers abroad.

Advertisement

ASEAN is home to tens of millions of Buddhists, making Borobudur a highly potential tourist attraction for Southeast Asian travelers.

“ASEAN’s Buddhist population reaches 42 million people. This can be a spiritual tourism destination that can accommodate more than 20 million foreign tourists in the coming years,” Sandiaga said.

The National Statistics Agency (BPS) data showed that Indonesia attracted 2.4 million tourists from ASEAN throughout last year. This marked a huge jump from the 528,226 ASEAN tourists recorded in 2021.

Indonesia aims to attract 8.5 million foreign travelers in 2023. This target rises to 14 million foreigners next year.

Read More: Arriving Tourists Get 'To-Don't List' in Bali

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage
Tech 27 minutes ago

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage

 The syndicated loan also offers an option for potential additional funds of up to Rp 1 trillion if needed.
INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

 The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas.
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games

 the decision was taken after the budget was not released by the Indonesian government.
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo

 Sandiaga recalled watching the video titled "Love the Philippines" during a recent event and being intrigued by the paddy field scenery.
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
News 11 hours ago

Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs

 Indonesia is set to receive the first tranche of the A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership from Australia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
1
Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
2
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
3
Market Size for Indonesia's EV Ecosystem Predicted to Top $20b by 2030
4
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend
5
Jokowi to Discuss Trade with PM Albanese on Sydney Trip
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED