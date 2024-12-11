Transgender Celebrity Lucinta Luna Plans to Perform Umrah as a Man

Jakarta. Transgender celebrity Lucinta Luna stated that she will embrace her male identity when performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca, acknowledging her biological sex as male despite her legal recognition as a woman.

This statement follows controversy surrounding Isa Zega, a transgender influencer who performed Umrah three times wearing women’s clothing and joining the women’s prayer line, which contradicted her biological male status. Lawmaker Mufti Manam has publicly called for Zega’s arrest, describing the act as blasphemous.

Lucinta Luna, whose legal name is Ayuna Putri, clarified her stance during an interview on Deddy Corbuzier's YouTube channel on Wednesday. While legally recognized as a woman, Luna revealed that her birth name is Muhammad Fatah and that she was born male.

“I am Lucinta Luna, also known as Ayuna Putri, legally recognized by the court. But my real name is Muhammad Fatah, and I was born a man,” she said.

In Indonesia, there is no specific law on transgender identity, but there is legislation addressing gender changes. Under Article 56, Paragraph 1 of the Population Administration Law (Law No. 23/2006), gender changes are classified as “important events” and require a court ruling before being recorded by civil registration authorities.

Lucinta Luna said that, despite her gender transition, she remains aware of her biological sex. Therefore, when it comes time to perform Umrah or Hajj, she plans to embrace her male identity, wear the appropriate Ihram attire, and avoid mixing with women during prayers.

"As sinful as I may be, I can’t perform Umrah and make the holy land appear as a joke because we are born according to our nature," Lucinta Luna explained.

She further stated that if she were to disrespect the sacred rituals, the consequences would be far more severe.

"By the will of Allah, I will go for Umrah and Hajj as a man. We never know when our life or death may come," Lucinta Luna concluded.

