Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy

Johnny Johan Sompotan
November 23, 2024 | 3:39 pm
Isa Zega, a transgender influencer, performing the Umrah pilgrimage. (Instagram @zega_real)
Isa Zega, a transgender influencer, performing the Umrah pilgrimage. (Instagram @zega_real)

Jakarta. Transgender influencer Isa Zega has addressed accusations of religious blasphemy stemming from their Umrah pilgrimage, a controversy that has sparked debate in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

"Stop the drama. Stop looking for me. I’m focused on my Umrah pilgrimage. I’m the one performing Umrah—why are you the ones getting upset?" Zega, whose legal name is Sahrul Isa, said via their Instagram account on Saturday.

Isa Zega, popularly known as "Mami Online," has faced criticism for performing the pilgrimage in women’s Islamic attire, which contradicts their biological status as male.

The controversy has escalated, with Zega being reported to the South Jakarta Police for alleged blasphemy, a charge that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison under Indonesian law.

The influencer reiterated their commitment to completing the pilgrimage and urged critics to stop spreading false claims. “I’m still here, focusing on worship. Say whatever you want about me, but at least get your facts straight,” Zega said.

Zega also denied allegations of returning to Jakarta through unauthorized channels. "I must clarify the misinformation claiming that I returned to Indonesia through immigration’s backdoor. That’s not true," Zega said.

Lawmaker Mufti Manam has publicly called for Zega's arrest, labeling the act as blasphemy. Mufti argued that despite undergoing gender reassignment surgery, Islamic law considers Zega as a biological male. Consequently, Zega should have followed male rituals during Umrah. 

Citing a fatwa issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Mufti said that Islamic law does not recognize gender reassignment. He asserted that individuals undergoing such procedures must adhere to worship guidelines based on their original physical condition.

#Religion
Keywords:
