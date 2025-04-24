Trump Threatens 100 Pct Tariff on Foreign Films to Revive US Industry

Associated Press
May 5, 2025 | 9:32 pm
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Jakarta. President Donald Trump has escalated his tariff campaign, this time targeting foreign-made films. In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday night, Trump announced that he had authorized the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to impose a 100 percent tariff on all movies produced abroad.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," Trump wrote, blaming foreign countries for luring filmmakers and studios away from the US with attractive incentives. He described this as a "National Security threat" and argued that it amounted to "messaging and propaganda" aimed at undermining American culture.

It remains unclear how such a tariff could be enforced, as many large films are shot in multiple countries. For example, high-budget films like the upcoming Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning are filmed across several locations worldwide.

Incentive programs have increasingly drawn film production away from California, with countries like Canada and the United Kingdom offering more favorable tax breaks. However, despite foreign competition, American-made films continue to dominate the domestic box office.

Read More:
Trump Says He Will Reopen Alcatraz Prison

Countries like China have ramped up their domestic movie production, with Ne Zha 2 grossing more than $2 billion, though most of its revenue came from mainland China. In New Zealand, successive governments have offered incentives, leading to significant tourism revenue from blockbuster films like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed his intent to continue promoting his country as a filming destination despite Trump’s threat, calling it "the best place to make movies, period."

The Motion Picture Association (MPA), which represents major US studios, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Trump, who previously declared himself "tariff man," has imposed steep tariffs on goods from various countries, including a 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports. His administration has applied tariffs on everything from steel and aluminum to pharmaceuticals, reshaping international trade.

Read More:
Trump Draws Criticism with AI Image of Himself as The Pope Ahead of The Papal Conclave

In the film industry, US production has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Hollywood guild strikes, and wildfires in Los Angeles. According to data from ProdPro, US film production in 2023 was down 26 percent from 2021. A recent survey showed that no US locations ranked among the top five preferred filming destinations; Toronto, the UK, Vancouver, Central Europe, and Australia topped the list.

In California, the heart of the US film industry, production was down 5.6 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to FilmLA. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed increasing the state's Film & Television Tax Credit program from $330 million to $750 million annually.

Trump has long criticized the exodus of film production from the US and, shortly before taking office, appointed actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as "special ambassadors" to help revitalize the industry.

