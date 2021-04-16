UIC-MMU: A Cheaper Solution to Studying Abroad

Jakarta. The UIC College, a Jakarta-based university launched in 2006 under USG Education, collaborates with Manchester Metropolitan University to facilitate transfer students between both institutions.

In the Pathway Program called 'UIC College – MMU', Indonesian students will begin their education in Indonesia before finishing their degree in the United Kingdom. Undergraduates can spend their first two years in Indonesia before transferring in their last year, thus completing their Bachelor's degree overseas.

This program is also available for students seeking a master's degree, and they will study in Indonesia for eight months and move to the UK for the final four months.

In a press release on November 4th, 2021, that announced this program, USG called it "one of the best solutions to study with ease in the UK" and declared it would be a cost-effective alternative to the typical study abroad program.

"Through UIC College Pathway Program, students can save on education fees studying abroad up to 70 percent," said Aimee Sukesna, the head of USG.

Moreover, this program is designed to create a seamless transition for the students. According to the release, the Pathway Program "ensures smooth transitions of students to international university destinations by starting in Indonesia and receiving an Internationally recognized Bachelor's degree in the UK."

Over 4500 Indonesian students are studying in the UK, according to the British Council in 2019.

"To compete in this era, one must have a combination of soft and hard skills and good emotional intelligence. Therefore, we are motivated to provide qualified education in terms of academics and personal development skills and the level of professional skill students acquire," says Sukesna, encouraging more Indonesian students to gain world-class education to succeed in the global market.

