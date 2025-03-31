Veteran Actor Ray Sahetapy Dies at 68

April 2, 2025 | 1:50 am
This undated selfie photo shows actor Ray Sahetapy on his Facebook account.
This undated selfie photo shows actor Ray Sahetapy on his Facebook account.

Jakarta. Renowned Indonesian actor Ray Sahetapy, who captivated audiences for more than four decades with his performances in critically acclaimed films, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 68. His death was confirmed through social media posts by family members.

Ray Sahetapy leaves behind a legacy that helped shape Indonesian cinema and inspired generations of performers.

“Goodbye, Father. We will always cherish the memories of our time with you,” his son Panji Surya Sahetapy wrote on Instagram. “Send my love to Sister Gizca.”

Born in 1957, Ray spent his early years in an orphanage in Surabaya before rising to become one of Indonesia’s most respected actors. His big break came in 1980 with the film Gadis (Girl), where he met fellow actor and singer Dewi Yull. The two married in 1981 and had four children before divorcing in 2004. Their eldest daughter, Gizca Puteri Agustina, died of encephalitis in 2010 at the age of 28.

Ray Sahetapy’s versatility and depth made him a fixture in Indonesian cinema. In 1988, he received a Best Leading Actor nomination at the Indonesian Film Festival (FFI) for his role in the romantic drama Noesa Penida. Though he never took home the FFI trophy, he was nominated seven times throughout his career.

He starred in several celebrated films including Secangkir Kopi Pahit (A Cup of Bitter Coffee), Ponirah Terpidana (Convicted Ponirah), and Opera Jakarta. Known for his powerful screen presence and expressive acting style, Ray seamlessly moved between arthouse dramas and commercial films, earning admiration from critics and fans alike.

Over the course of his career, Ray appeared in more than 100 films and 12 television series, becoming one of the most prolific actors of his generation. In his later years, he also served as a mentor for young actors and remained active in theatrical and cultural circles.

His family has not disclosed the cause of his death. However, in August 2023, one of his sons revealed that Ray had suffered a stroke, which caused speech and comprehension difficulties.

