W. Java Governor Proposes China-Inspired Military Rehab for Depok Teens

Depok. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has proposed a military-style discipline program for troubled youth in Depok, West Java, citing growing concern among parents over a rise in juvenile delinquency, including drug use and student brawls.

Mulyadi said many parents are struggling to cope with their children's involvement in destructive behavior such as consuming alcohol, using narcotics, and engaging in violent acts at home.

“Many parents have reached their limit. Their children are using drugs and drinking liquor. It’s difficult to manage, and some families are being financially drained,” Mulyadi said on Friday.

Each year, the city records dozens of student brawls involving hundreds of students, with fatalities reaching into the double digits. In recent incidents, students have even resisted arrest and clashed with police.

One of the latest incidents occurred on Friday night, when dozens of teenagers armed with sharp weapons engaged in a street brawl on Dewi Sartika Road in Pancoran Mas, Depok. The violent clash erupted in the middle of a busy street, sparking panic among nearby residents.

Ironically, the brawl took place during the peak night of Depok’s 26th anniversary celebration at City Hall, an event attended by Dedi Mulyadi himself.

In response, Mulyadi is advocating for an alternative approach. Beyond medical, psychological, and social interventions, he proposed a voluntary military-style rehabilitation program aimed at instilling discipline and character in at-risk teenagers.

Mulyadi said the idea draws inspiration from China's youth reformation model, which he claims has been effective in shaping more resilient and hopeful young individuals.

“I’ve seen how China uses this method. The results are that children are more energetic, optimistic, and have a clear direction in life. This could be part of our future,” he explained.

The proposal has reportedly received a warm reception from parents who have grown desperate for solutions.

“When I presented the idea to parents, they applauded enthusiastically. That shows how real their concern is,” Mulyadi added.

He said the program would be entirely voluntary, with no pressure on families who do not wish to enroll their children.

“If parents don’t see the need, of course, they won’t be forced to hand over their children,” he concluded.

