Watch: Parade of Horse Carriages in Kaesang's Wedding

President Joko Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep, left, and Erina Gudono greets their guests during the horse carriage parade of their wedding along Jalan Slamet Riyadi in Solo, Central Java, on December 11, 2022. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. Residents of Solo went to the street to watch a parade of horse carts carrying President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and his bride Erina Gudono during their wedding in the Central Java town on Sunday.

The newlyweds were dressed in the traditional attires of Mangkunegaran Kingdom that required Kaesang to be half-naked as they waved to thousands of residents watching by the street.

President Jokowi sat in another carriage behind the couple and at one point he got out and walked along Jalan Slamet Riyadi to greet the crowd and thank them in person.

The parade was the final part of the two-day wedding processions. It’s known as Ngunduh Mantu in the Javanese language when the family of the groom formally took the bride from her family and started to build their own.

Erina is the daughter of the late Gudono, who was an economics professor at Gadjah Mada University.

The finalist of the 2022 Putri Indonesia Beauty Pageant attended Columbia University in the United States to earn a master's degree in public administration.