Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays

Probolinggo, East Java. It’s common for holidaymakers to rent cars during the Eid al-Fitr season, often as a way to flaunt success when returning to their hometowns. But in some areas, this desire to impress has taken a high-tech turn.

In Probolinggo, several gadget shops have reported a spike in iPhone rentals ahead of the country’s biggest holiday. These shops, which lease iPhones at daily rates, say demand has more than doubled in recent weeks.

A shop owner in the Kraksan district said daily rentals jumped from an average of six units to 14 units per day. Rental prices range from Rp 90,000 to Rp 220,000 ($5.41 and $13.23), depending on the model and production year, Antara reported.

While most young Indonesians own smartphones, the iPhone remains a status symbol, largely limited to urban users. A brand-new iPhone in Indonesia starts at over Rp 10 million ($601.66) -- more than double the minimum monthly wage for many workers.

Adding to the exclusivity, the Indonesian government has banned the sale of iPhone 16 models until Apple fulfills its local investment commitments, including increased use of Indonesian-made components.

In Magelang, Central Java, shop owner Hadita Anggun Permata Dewi said demand was so overwhelming that she had to turn away new customers.

“They’ve been placing orders for days. Now I have to deny new requests because of limited stock,” she told Kompas.

Her shop offers iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 models for Rp 110,000 and Rp 200,000 per day, respectively.

“We also have a 12-hour lease at a special rate,” she added, noting that she was inspired to start the business by a viral TikTok account.

