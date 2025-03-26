Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays

The Jakarta Globe
March 26, 2025 | 9:36 pm
SHARE
A shop owner leases iPhones to a customer in Kraksan District, Probolinggo Regency, East Java, Wedneday, March 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Irfan Sumanjaya)
A shop owner leases iPhones to a customer in Kraksan District, Probolinggo Regency, East Java, Wedneday, March 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Irfan Sumanjaya)

Probolinggo, East Java. It’s common for holidaymakers to rent cars during the Eid al-Fitr season, often as a way to flaunt success when returning to their hometowns. But in some areas, this desire to impress has taken a high-tech turn.

In Probolinggo, several gadget shops have reported a spike in iPhone rentals ahead of the country’s biggest holiday. These shops, which lease iPhones at daily rates, say demand has more than doubled in recent weeks.

A shop owner in the Kraksan district said daily rentals jumped from an average of six units to 14 units per day. Rental prices range from Rp 90,000 to Rp 220,000 ($5.41 and $13.23), depending on the model and production year, Antara reported.

While most young Indonesians own smartphones, the iPhone remains a status symbol, largely limited to urban users. A brand-new iPhone in Indonesia starts at over Rp 10 million ($601.66) -- more than double the minimum monthly wage for many workers.

Advertisement

Adding to the exclusivity, the Indonesian government has banned the sale of iPhone 16 models until Apple fulfills its local investment commitments, including increased use of Indonesian-made components.

In Magelang, Central Java, shop owner Hadita Anggun Permata Dewi said demand was so overwhelming that she had to turn away new customers.

“They’ve been placing orders for days. Now I have to deny new requests because of limited stock,” she told Kompas.

Her shop offers iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 models for Rp 110,000 and Rp 200,000 per day, respectively.

“We also have a 12-hour lease at a special rate,” she added, noting that she was inspired to start the business by a viral TikTok account.

Tags:
#Lifestyle
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Died, NATO Leader Says
News 44 minutes ago

4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Died, NATO Leader Says

 The US soldiers and their vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise near the Lithuanian border with Belarus.
Prabowo Hosts Jokowi for Ramadan Dinner
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Hosts Jokowi for Ramadan Dinner

 Since taking office last October, Prabowo has maintained a close relationship with Jokowi.
Sludge Collapse Kills 1 At Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Morowali
News 4 hours ago

Sludge Collapse Kills 1 At Chinese-Funded Nickel Plant in Morowali

 The Indonesian victims were operating dump trucks on Saturday when they were engulfed by sludge-like material.
Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Way to Flaunt Success: iPhone Leases Surge Ahead of Eid Holidays

 A brand-new iPhone in Indonesia starts at over Rp 10 million ($601.66) -- more than double the minimum monthly wage for many workers.
Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax
Business 5 hours ago

Jakarta Exempts Houses Under Rp 2 Billion from Property Tax

 Pramono also clarified that no similar tax relief will be offered for vehicle ownership.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
1
Indonesia Decides to Join BRICS' New Development Bank
2
Rupiah Hits Lowest Level Since 1998 Crisis Amid US Tariff Fears, Fiscal Concerns
3
World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia Defeats Bahrain 1-0 to Keep World Cup Hopes Alive
4
Indonesia Can Beat Bahrain, World Cup Winner Emmanuel Petit Says
5
Minister Apologizes to Rempang Islanders Over Forced Relocation
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED