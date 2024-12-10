Wehea-Kelay Landscape: An Ecological Haven and Economic Opportunity for Indigenous Communities in East Kalimantan

Samarinda. The Wehea-Kelay landscape in East Kalimantan spans approximately 532,143 hectares across East Kutai and Berau Regencies. Although much of it lies outside officially protected areas and is partly used for oil palm plantations, Wehea-Kelay is recognized for its high conservation value and the essential environmental services it provides.

According to Anwar Sanusi, Head of the East Kalimantan Provincial Environmental Agency, the Wehea-Kelay landscape represents a nexus of diverse interests. Its management involves multiple stakeholders, including the Wehea Protected Forest, forestry permit holders, oil palm plantations, local communities, local governments, research institutions, and academics.

For nearly a decade, these parties have worked together through the Wehea-Kelay Landscape Collaboration Forum to manage the area sustainably and improve the welfare of surrounding communities.

“One of the things that caught my attention is that this collaboration has produced a bioprospecting product prototype inspired by orangutan feed plants,” Anwar said during the opening of the Expo on the Results of Sustainable Natural Resource Management Collaboration at the Landscape Scale in Wehea-Kelay.

Research by Mulawarman University and the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation (YKAN) identified 59 types of orangutan feed plants in the region, 30 of which show ethnopharmacological potential. These findings suggest new opportunities for both human health benefits and a bioprospecting-based economy.

Wehea-Kelay is also vital for biodiversity, hosting around 1,200 Bornean orangutans and more than 1,400 other wildlife species. In addition, the landscape acts as a buffer zone for the Kelay and Wahau River Basins, which supply water to approximately 30,000 people.

“Not only will this be beneficial for human health, but also for the development of the community’s economy based on bioprospecting,” Anwar said.

Data from the Kalimantan Eco-Region Development Control Center (2023) show that Wehea-Kelay contributes about 35 percent toward achieving the Land Cover Quality Index (IKTL), reflecting the quality of both forest cover and non-forest vegetation.

By protecting orangutan habitats and supporting sustainable resource management, the collaboration opens new opportunities that are both ecologically and economically beneficial for businesses and local communities.

Dean of Mulawarman University, Irawan Wijaya Kusuma, confirmed these findings. A joint research team from the university’s Faculty of Forestry and YKAN identified 227 species of orangutan feed plants in 2023, eventually narrowing them down to 11 species after analyzing their bioactivity and nutritional content.

“We found that the Macaranga conifera species has potential anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and antioxidant properties that can be developed for skincare products,” Irawan said.

YKAN Supervisory Board member, Wiratno, praised the collaboration among all parties involved in managing Wehea-Kelay. He believes that this approach can serve as a model for similar efforts elsewhere in Indonesia.

“This shows how natural resource management can provide many benefits not only ecologically but also economically for businesses and communities,” said Wiratno.

