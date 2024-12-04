‘Werewolves’ Review: Grillo’s Action Flick Lacks Bite

Jakarta. Frank Grillo is starring in another hairy mess, low-budget action movie, but this time, he has to survive a werewolf outbreak.

Grillo takes on another macho role as the biological scientist Wesley Marshall in Steven C Miller’s “Werewolves”. He and his team are trying to find the cure to the outbreak. Anyone who is exposed to the supermoon will turn into a hairy, violent werewolf. But after an experiment goes wrong, Wesley has to escape from the test subjects who all have turned into werewolves. At the same time, Wesley's sister-in-law Lucy (Ilfenesh Hadera) has to protect her home and daughter from the werewolves’ invasion.

Werewolves in general are not exactly a popular theme on the big screen. We have not seen werewolf movies playing in Indonesian theaters in a long time now. This lack of competition should have given the movie an edge. But unfortunately, “Werewolves” still lacks punch. Grillo also fails to redeem himself after starring in the major snoozefest “Hounds of War” released a few months ago.

All characters feel one-dimensional, not to mention the cast’s wooden acting. This is perhaps one of the many reasons why the audience doesn't feel like rooting for the characters on screen. “Werewolves” is missing suspenseful moments, engaging dialogue, and adrenaline-rush fights. The only time that I could feel actual suspense was when the werewolves outside Lucy’s house shut down the CCTVs. The camera pans to the stack of monitors that turn off one by one. It piques a sense of danger, that the werewolves are actually smarter than we think. But the 93-minute movie fails to keep the momentum in the subsequent parts.

“Werewolves” will alternate between Wesley and Lucy’s storylines. But if I have to choose between the two, I find the plot of Lucy single-handedly protecting her family slightly more entertaining.

“Werewolves” has hit Indonesian theaters, two days earlier than its US theatrical release.

