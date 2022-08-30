What Runners Say About Maybank Marathon 2022’s Race Course

10K runners immediately check their watches as soon as they hit the finish line at Bali Safari & Marine Park, Gianyar, on Aug. 28, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bali. Bali on Sunday witnessed thousands of Maybank Marathon 2022 runners testing their mettle on a race course that spanned up to 42.195 kilometers.

Every road race has its own challenge. At Maybank Marathon 2022, many participants named the hilly course as one of the biggest challenges they had to face.

Advertisement

For the 42.195-kilometer marathon category, runners had to pass through many inclines, which peaked at 119 meters at the 35.43 kilometer-mark. The 21.1-kilometer half marathon runners would meet the 119-meter elevation at 14.43 kilometers. In the 10k category, runners had to run an uphill route for the first half of the race. After hitting the 74-meter peak at 5.72 kilometers, runners would run downhill to the finish line.

Bowo and Ade —two full marathon participants from Yogyakarta— talked to the Jakarta Globe about their Maybank Marathon experience. Ade told the Globe that “the inclines were incredibly tough.”

Bowo was also on the same page.

“The route was challenging. I guess it stays true to its name: ‘elite’. Not just anyone can finish the race under the cut-off time,” Bowo said, referring to the Maybank Marathon’s Elite label.

Yunie Dwi Margi Astuti, a 10K category participant from East Kalimantan and Maybank Marathon first-timer, also commented on the inclines.

“We had to come across many inclines for the first 5 kilometers. It was also raining so I almost thought of giving up,” Yunie said.

Despite the inclines, the three runners all endured the challenging route and finished the race. Bowo scored a finish time of 5 hours and 55 minutes — still under the full marathon category’s cut-off time of 7 hours. Ade hit the finish line at 4 hours and 43 minutes. Yunie said that she clocked 1 hour and 19 minutes — also under the 2-hour time limit for 10K runners.

Bowo and Ade said that they would like to compete at the Maybank Marathon 2023. Bowo has plans to join the half marathon, whereas Ade is eyeing the 10K category.

“I want to choose other categories that I have not tried yet. Because I have already done the full marathon," Bowo added.

Crowd Beyond 30-KM Mark

The crowding of half-marathon and marathon runners beyond the 30-kilometer mark also posed an obstacle for many participants, including Women’s Marathon National Category winner Odekta Elvina Naibaho. Marathon runners would come across their half-marathon counterparts, thus slowing down the finish time.

“It got crowded after the 30-kilometer mark. In a marathon, runners usually get tired and lose their concentration once they pass 30 kilometers. [Because of the crowd], we had to excuse ourselves to pass through. But at the same time, they also have the right to run the same route,” Odekta said.

Odekta recorded a finish time of 2:55:45 this year. This was faster than her finish time at Maybank Marathon 2019 during which she crossed the finish line at 2:56:08.

Motivation Booster

Maybank Marathon 2022 runners get to witness Balinese traditional art performances along the course in Bali on Aug. 28, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Maybank Indonesia)

Balinese traditional art performances enlivening the race course become one of Maybank Marathon's many charms. School children dressed in Balinese traditional attire also cheered the runners as they passed by the villages.

"The euphoria is Maybank Marathon's charm. It is what sets its apart from other events. Maybank Marathon boasts many distinctive features which still remain to this day," Odekta said.

Men's Marathon National category winner Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon found the kids' cheers were a great motivation booster.

“And along the marathon course, we had school children dancing and cheering for the runners. This really motivated us," Rikki, who clocked in 2:34:49, told a press briefing.