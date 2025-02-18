When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

Heru Andriyanto, Hanif Musyaffa
June 16, 2025 | 7:47 pm
Abdul Mu'ti, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, appears on Beritasatu TV screen to present news, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Videography)
Abdul Mu'ti, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, appears on Beritasatu TV screen to present news, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Videography)

Tangerang. “Viewers, today marks the official opening of the new student admission system, launched by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to enhance access and quality in Indonesian education,” said the newscaster in a calm, clear voice on Beritasatu TV.

Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist. It’s Abdul Mu’ti, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister himself.

With an assured smile and polished delivery, the policymaker seamlessly delivered a report about his own ministry’s reform: a more inclusive, transparent, and equitable admissions system prioritizing students with disabilities, those from low-income families, and children living near school zones.

Mu’ti was one of several high-profile guests invited to the newly launched Beritasatu TV studio, part of the B-Universe Media Holdings group, not only as on-air interviewees but also to take a bold step behind the news desk themselves.

Another notable appearance came from Bogor Mayor Dedie Rachim, who accepted Beritasatu’s invitation to be a guest newscaster during the launch event at the broadcaster’s new studio in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

Dressed in a tailored suit, a traditional headdress, and sitting confidently under studio lights, Dedie admitted he had initial nerves but embraced the challenge nonetheless.

“This was definitely outside my comfort zone -- I don’t have a presenter’s talent,” he said with a laugh after wrapping up his segment. “But this invitation came from Beritasatu, a trusted media outlet with a strong following, so I gave it my best.”

During his time behind the desk, Dedie used the opportunity to spotlight several of Bogor’s latest transportation policies. He spoke of plans to build a light rail tram system and expand the city’s bus network, which will connect more seamlessly with Jakarta’s transport grid.

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Bogor Mayor Dedie A Rachim becomes a news presenter on Beritasatu TV on June 16, 2025. (B-Universe/David Gita Roza)

“Our transportation is more affordable and comfortable because it’s subsidized by the city government,” Dedie noted. “And in terms of service quality, we aim to match -- if not exceed -- what’s available in the capital.”

The launch of the modern studio isn’t just a step forward for Beritasatu TV’s broadcasting capabilities; it’s also become a platform where policy meets the public, not just in words, but through direct presentation.

